2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Joshua Boyd

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“Do not be anxious about anything” - Philippians 4:6
I love this reminder that there needn’t be any occasion for us to suffer anxiety. Not that there won’t be times when we feel anxious, but we can remember that in those times it is not our anxiousness that brings us relief. We can learn on each other, or God, or also on our own power to find a resolution. But by being anxious, we get nowhere. This verse comes to mind many times daily when I feel my anxiousness getting the best of me.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
For the past two years I have had the honor of serving at Inter-Faith Ministries as the Manager of Operations. Not only have I been able to grow personally and professionally while providing for my family, but every day I am given the opportunity to help people. There is no feeling greater than knowing each and every day that you get up and go to work – you are helping those in need.
I also recently graduated with Leadership Modesto’s best class ever! It has been an absolute pleasure to spend the last year learning so much about our great city, and all the while getting to know the best and brightest our town has to offer. I will never think the same way about this community, and I know my life has gotten that much better with the friendships I have made.
I would be remiss if I did not mention my work with TEDx Modesto. Two years ago I applied for a license from TED to bring their world famous style of talks to Modesto. We are now just weeks away from hosting the second annual event, and hoping to continue to grow each year. Each time I am blown away with the caliber of ideas that can be found within this community – and the generosity by which they are shared.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
I know this may sound cheesy … But my life changed the moment I realized that I have within me the power to make my life the way I want it. You see, for the longest time I lived with the loftiest of desires, but also resigned that they would probably never be realized. I spent most of my life hoping that great things would happen, but not understanding that it is only up to me. I might have even known that I was responsible for my own destiny, but it took convincing that I had the power to make things happen. This has led me to take big leaps out of my comfort zone, which has in turn produced tremendous fruit. Now, I no longer approach challenges or hardships by ‘seeing what happens’ and passively letting circumstances dictate the outcome. Again, cheesy. But when you realize the power you already possess to create the life you most desire – you have no choice but to be changed.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
That although I may seem at times stoic, it is really just near-crippling social anxiety and I really do want to get to know you better. As hard to believe as it seems, I do love to talk – and would probably try too hard to make you laugh.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Of all the reasons I could give about why Modesto is a great place to live, my favorite one is the helpful nature of Modestans in general. Over the last few years I have been witness to the powerful force of this community when it comes together to help each other. From a simple Facebook plea, to large scale campaigns – Modesto will answer the call every time, and give selflessly of themselves.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
I have always believed that you are responsible to make the place where you live into the place where you want to live. There is no such thing as a perfect city, but we all have the power, and responsibility, to contribute to making this one better. If there is something about Modesto you find lacking, you are the one to remedy it. If you wish something existed in Modesto that doesn’t, you are the one to create it. There is no longer room for the complacent naysayer. Every complaint that is leveled against Modesto is an opportunity to make her better, and it is up to each one of us to do what we are able to make that happen.
At A Glance
- Age: 34
- Occupation: Operations Manager, Inter-Faith Ministries
