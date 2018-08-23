2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Jeeni Casey

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“If it can be solved, there’s no need to worry, and if it can’t be solved, worry is of no use.” – Dalai Lama XIV
I love this saying because I am a problem-solver at heart. I’d rather focus on a creative solution, smart compromise, or workable plan, than on the drama created by an issue or problem. This applies to my career, being a wife and mother of two young boys, and to my day-to-day life. Of course, consciously choosing not to worry is easier said than done, which is why I come back to this quote often.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Modesto Sunrise Rotary since 2009, current Board Member – Club Service.
- Boys and Girls Club – Haunted Mansion Committee since 2015.
- Member of the Leadership Modesto Class of 2016/17.
- Modesto Junior College Foundation Board since 2018
- Selected as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers in more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
YOUR LIFE CHANGE WHEN:
In all honesty, I have had many life changing chapters in my life. One of the most profound chapter happened in high school. I grew up with a single mother, living mostly on AFDC (welfare), food stamps, and MediCal. No one in my family had gone to college and I didn’t believe I could afford a college education.
In my senior year of high school, I didn’t have any college plans, despite good grades, participation in extracurricular activities, and a deep love of learning. By the second semester of my senior year, I hadn’t applied to a single college. In March, a representative from Modesto Junior College (MJC) visited my physical education class, interrupting our step-jazzercise video in order present a brief pitch regarding the opportunities at our local junior college. During the presentation he brought up financial aid; it was the first time anyone had told me about financial aid for low-income students.
I immediately made an appointment to meet with the MJC representative. He helped me file my Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA) packet, even though I was past the FASFA deadline for full financial aid qualification. I started MJC the next semester, working multiple jobs and meeting many future mentors who guided me to a path of higher education, success, and community involvement.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
I am loyal, passionate, creative, relentless, daring, a fierce advocate for justice, a lover of books, an avid photographer, an eternal seeker of knowledge, and a champion of comic relief.
I am supported by my family, including my mom, one of the most giving people in the world; my soulmate husband; my two cherished sons, who continue to teach me more than any college education could ever impart; my in-laws, who are remarkably generous with their love and time; my siblings, who are spread out, but are always there when I need them; and many other people who have stepped into my life and lifted me up whether or not we were blood related.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Hands down, I’m drawn to the strong community roots. In my early years, we moved all the time. I can’t count how many different places I have lived, spanning multiple states, and an unknown number of cities. In elementary school I ended up in Ceres and still moved around Modesto and the surrounding area more than I can count.
However, at MJC, I was fortunate to find willing mentors who encouraged and guided me, especially Instructor Randy Siefkin. Later, through my professional network, Modesto Sunrise Rotary, and involvement in other organizations and nonprofits, I have found my forever home.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
It is easy to lament about Modesto’s deficiencies. However, I believe Modesto already has the people, culture, and foundation to become greater than it is today. We have great community organizations, strong community leaders, and diverse opportunities in Modesto. I strive to be involved in my community because I want my children to want to live here as adults and I want to look back in 30 years and feel that I helped contribute to Modesto’s greatness.
At A Glance
- Age: 39
- Occupation: Attorney, Civil and Estate Litigation, Gianelli | Nielsen
