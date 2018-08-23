Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Jessica Chang Irish

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.” – Helen Keller
This quote is at the core of my accomplishments, as well as my coaching philosophy. With hope and confidence, you can conquer your fears and, even when you fail, you’ll have the grit to get back up and try again.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Jessica Chang Consulting Owner and Public Speaking Coach - I started this business to help professionals manage their fears of public or on-camera speaking to gain confidence and advance in their careers.
- Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center Marketing Consultant
- Center for Human Services Communications and Brand Manager
- TV News Reporter/Anchor in Midland, Texas; Norfolk, Virginia and San Diego
- Stanislaus State Extended Education Marketing Specialist
- Stanislaus Community Foundation Communications & Philanthropic Services Officer
- Turlock Young Professionals Vice President
- 6 Cups to College Mentor
- Turlock Certified Farmers Market Past Board Member
- Advancing Children of Turlock Member and Past Vice President
- Modesto Breakfast Club Member
- Central Valley Professional Exchange Member
- Modesto Bee Editorial Board Visiting Editor
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
I met my husband, Trevor Irish. It was 2007; I was a reporter at a TV station in San Diego, and he was finishing optometry school in Orange County. A mutual friend introduced us during a group trip to Big Bear Lake and we instantly hit it off. Little did I know at the time that in two months, he would move to Oklahoma for a residency and then, a year later, to Merced where his parents live and that, one day, I would follow. In 2009, I left the news business and San Diego to move to San Francisco (I wasn’t yet ready to move to the Central Valley). Then in 2011, I moved to Turlock, where Trevor had bought a home and an optometry practice. Since then, we got the sweetest mini-wiener dog named Cooper, got engaged then married, and built a beautiful home of our own.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
I’m a proud Chinese-American raised by immigrant parents who taught me how to appreciate both of my cultures. When I wasn’t at cheerleading competitions or football games, I was at Chinese school on Saturday mornings or performing Chinese folk dancing.
Also, I have a bad case of wanderlust and an itch for trying new experiences. The biggest adventure my travel bug has taken me was to Southeast Asia on my own in 2011 for three months to volunteer at a school in rural Thailand and at an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. I interacted with the most impoverished, yet cheerful, children I’ve ever met and experienced the most awe-inspiring temples and beaches during that summer. While I was a little afraid and lonely at times, the smiles and hugs I got from the children filled my heart with joy and compassion.
After that trip of a lifetime, I planted my roots in Turlock and have found many ways to serve local children. But my husband and I are sure to plan adventures as often as we can – whether as close as the Sierra Nevada foothills or as far as Africa.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Having grown up in Los Angeles and lived in San Diego and San Francisco, I have to admit, moving to Turlock was quite an adjustment. But having those big city experiences allows me to appreciate the contrast and essence of living in Turlock and working in Modesto. I love bumping into friends while sitting on the vibrant patio at La Mo Cafe. I love strolling down the aisles of the Turlock Certified Farmers Market on Saturday mornings shopping for fresh, local fruits and vegetables and chatting with the farmers and artisans. I love the opportunity to build a business of my own to help professionals build confidence. I love the compassionate and dynamic nonprofit leaders I’ve been so privileged to work with who pour their hearts into boosting our community’s health, safety, families and pride.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
Community involvement is important because I believe each of us has a responsibility to make our mark on the place we call home. “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” Giving our time and talents to our community unites us and builds understanding and respect. For me, community involvement not only benefits the families, children, economy, health and well-being of our neighborhoods, but it’s also benefited my soul. I’ve always thought that volunteering is not only selfless, but also self-serving – in a good way. Whether volunteering or working for a nonprofit organization – in Modesto or in Thailand – I’ve found that serving others has built more empathy and resilience within me. I believe if we all gave to our community, we would thrive together and as individuals.
At a Glance
- Age: 39
- Occupation: Owner & Public Speaking Coach, Jessica Chang Consulting; Communications & Brand Manager, Center for Human Services
