2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Channce A. Condit

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.” – Albert Einstein
It is great to be successful, but it is better to have a positive impact. Success without value is meaningless. Anyone can be successful or aspire to be successful, but the scruples one possesses breaks the barrier of subjectivity. Success can be fleeting and fickle but value can last a lifetime.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Graduated cum laude from California State University, Stanislaus with a B.A. in History
- California State Assemblyman Adam Gray, Field Representative
- Olson’s Pro Cleaning, Regional Director of Operations
- McHenry Museum & Historical Society, Board Member
- City of Ceres Hoopsters Basketball, Coach
- Ceres Centennial Committee, Board Member
- Ceres Lions Club, Member & Former Board Member
- John V. Azevedo Research Center, Board Member
- Sons of The American Legion Hughson Squadron 872, Member
- Ceres Historical Society, Member
- Ceres Garden Club, Member
- American GI Forum Pfc Oscar Sanchez Modesto Chapter
- 2016 Friend of the Forum Award Winner
- Ceres Partnership for Healthy Families, Volunteer
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
My life changed for the better when I met the love of my life, Lauren Olson. Lauren is my best friend and a great partner. She is the most amazing, talented person I know. I am happy that we will spend the rest of our lives together. I am a better man because of her.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
I care about our community and that I want the best for our region. I’m passionate about community involvement and ingraining the fabric of history and generous humanity into creating a future for generations to come. I am also a proud member of the Cherokee Nation.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
I love living in Ceres because of the residents and the friendliness that we have. I have fond memories of my childhood here and the importance of unity and preservation of positive memory. I anticipate seeing that in my children’s eyes and watching my hometown flourish with the help of my friends and neighbors that believe in who we are as a community.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
Community involvement adds value and unification to a city or town. I believe in being engaged in the betterment of our communities — which ultimately improves our quality of life. Whether through your church or volunteerism, we each can lift our neighborhoods up through our individual participation.
As a Field Representative for Assemblyman Adam Gray, I have completed over 470 constituent cases. Helping people through public service is what I am most passionate about. I am very grateful to the Assemblyman for giving me the opportunity to serve the constituents of our local areas.
At A Glance
- Age: 28
- Occupation: Field Representative for Assemblyman Adam Gray and Regional Director of Operations for Olson’s Pro Cleaning
Comments