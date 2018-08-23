2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Mike R. Garcia

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“People rarely succeed, unless they have fun in what they are doing.” – Dale Carnegie (One of my top recommended authors for young business individuals.)
Life is short, I strongly believe you need to find your passion in life and give it everything you have in order to become successful. Commercial Banking has been just that for me and Oak Valley Community Bank has been a great match in helping me stay true to this quote.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
With the word “Community” in the name, Oak Valley Community Bank leads by example – contributing to countless local organizations and supporting many of my personal community commitments.
A highlight for me in our community would be the formation of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County. I spent a considerable amount of time along with other community leaders to build BGCStan from the ground up. It was a learning experience for me that I have been able to translate into business and other personal endeavors.
Around the same time, I was voted onto the board of the Spring Creek Golf & Country Club as treasurer during the construction of their new club house. My tenure on the board culminated with serving as Club President – the youngest in the club’s history.
I have served or been part of the following organizations: Rotary Past President, current Member of the Modesto Rotary Club, Board Member of the Central Valley Family Business Center, Board Member of the Ripon Community Fund, former Board Member of the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, 2013 Leadership Modesto Graduate and recognized as Graduate of the Year, current Member of the Del Rio Country Club and Spring Creek Golf & Country Club. Additionally, I have served on committees or in an advisory capacity for several businesses throughout our community.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
My amazing wife Pam and I had our first child, Nolan. Since he could walk, we have had a strong bond through golf and just being pals. Recently, on July 9, Pam and I brought our final addition into the family, Wesley. It’s extremely important to me to be a fully committed father and husband. In today’s time, it’s easy to become distracted and I firmly believe you need to be present and intentional with your family time.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
I value, more than anything, my personal and business relationships. My success has been attributed to the lifelong relationships I have built along the way through mentors and colleagues.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Simply put, the people. We have some of the most passionate community members who would do just about anything to help others out when in need.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
We are blessed to have everything we do in life and it’s personally important for me to give back through philanthropic organizations or community economic development. I hope to implement this same mindset with my children.
At A Glance
- Age: 35
- Occupation: VP Commercial Banking Market Manager, Oak Valley Community Bank
