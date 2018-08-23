2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 honoree | Joel Geddes III

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.”
I’m a true believer in hard work and you get what you put into life. Success is often desired and your success shouldn’t be measured against another’s success. I feel if you’ve put in the hard work, and dedicated yourself to your initiative while giving 100 percent then you should feel good about the results. If you give your best you’ll have no regrets.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
- Modesto Sunrise Rotary as Sargent of Arms, Board of Director, and Treasurer.
- Stanislaus Business Alliance committee member
- Chairman and founding board member of the Family Business Center of the Central Valley.
- Past president of Commonwealth Modesto (Now dissolved. Was a group of young professionals who worked to improve our community with various projects, some of which included City of Modesto new logo/rebranding, murals in Motown (Downtown mural project), and development of the Boys & Girls Club.
- Salvation Army Kettle Kickoff Bell Ringer
- Founding member of the Capital Club
- Chairman/Board of Directors of the Young Brokers and Agents committee for IBA West (now called IIABCal), a statewide industry association.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
I decided to attend University of Arizona. It was a big decision as I was leaving home not knowing a single person. I learned how to find full-time employment, housing, and create an entire new network of friends. The best part was I met my future bride, and I was able to convince her to move back to Modesto with me after our graduation.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
While I am often seen wearing a shirt and tie during the week, my family and I enjoy working our small ranch and raise beef cattle as a hobby. We enjoy the outdoors as most people in our community do and as much as possible we try to get away on weekend camping trips to the coast or mountains.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
I love the people. I feel people are what keep you tied to home, and this is home for me. The community is amazing. On a daily basis, I come across someone who is involved in a program or initiative to improve our community and is reaching out to help others. The statistics do not represent the heart of our community. We have an extremely philanthropic community that is doing so much good. Besides the people, I feel pride living in an area that provides so much to the world, the products grown in our community reach all parts of the globe.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
Community involvement drives results. Without our citizens getting involved, we would not have the resources to make positive change. Whether its family enjoyment with Graffiti summer events, parades, rebuilding parks, or supporting your chosen non-profit volunteering within our community makes it possible. Getting involved starts at a young age. Take your children to the parade, have them join you while serving breakfast to the homeless, and have them experience a show at the Gallo Center. Community involvement comes from many aspects. Experience what our community has to offer and when you have a moment, volunteer for something that pulls at your heart strings.
At A Glance
- Age: 39
- Occupation: President, Capax-Giddings, Corby, Hynes, Inc.
