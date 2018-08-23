2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Patrick Kolasinski

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
It’s not a saying, but Robert Frost’s short poem, “The Road Not Taken,” has been my guiding light for living my life. When in doubt, I choose the less popular path, and I have never regretted it.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
As an attorney who focuses primarily in immigration law, I am constantly amazed by the diversity of people who I get to help. Rich, poor, from every country on the globe, and every walk of life, I have the honor and privilege of helping people who love the United States and want to make it their home and properly navigate a complicated and frustrating system in order to get their immigration affairs in order. Whether I’m working with a single client or a mass fair for 100 or more applicants, the sense of contributing to the community and helping people do the right thing the right way, forever changing their lives in the process, is incredible.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
We moved to Denair from South Africa. I had grown up in Poland, then South Africa, but my mom met and fell in love with an incredible man whose family is from Denair, and so we moved here.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
How to pronounce this crazy fun Polish name. Everyone gets so intimidated by it, or stumbles over it, but it’s really quite simple. Just imagine yourself drinking a Pepsi (or Coke, we don’t have to be picky here) while skiing down Dodge Ridge, and then bumping your shin on something. Got it? Ok. So, you’ve got my name. Cola-Shin-Ski. Kolasinski.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
As the old joke goes, it’s an hour and a half from everywhere you’d rather be. Stanislaus County is an incredible place to live and grow up – we have everything you could want either in the county or within an easy drive. Mountains, ocean, arts and music, big city excitement, small town community and the best fresh food in the world is all at our fingertips.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
Our involvement in our community is what actually makes the community whole. Every person has a role, and if we all do our part, our community can grow and improve for everyone here. Whether it’s through political engagement, non-profit work, or simply getting to know your neighbors and helping them out, all of these ties grow and nurture our community. I’m honored to get to help the community in a variety of ways and roles – in my professional life as an attorney, as a presenter and educator, as a community organizer, and through the political process. Each aspect is unique and powerful in its own right, and I encourage everyone to get more involved.
At A Glance
- Age: 39
- Occupation: Attorney, The Law Offices of Patrick Kolasinski
Comments