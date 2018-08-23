2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Evangelina Paoluccio

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“There are no great things, only small things with great love.”
I love this quote and live by it. We cannot change the world overnight. We cannot make everyone happy. However, we can try…we can passionately help, nurture and teach those around us and hope that they will also do the same. My hope is that by honest work, we can inspire at least one or two people to do the same.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
I have 14 years of increasing engineering experience in water, wastewater and construction management. Most projects I have worked on you can’t see, as they are underground – but a few are prominent and visible in north Modesto like State Route 99 and Pelandale interchange. After I graduated from college, I went to work for a large engineering company, NV5. I loved working there, and learned from them for almost 13 years. During that time, I was encouraged by our company vice president, Dave Richard, to become a member of the Modesto Engineers Club. I have loved being a part of this group.
After my first child started kindergarten, I started volunteering at school. I was hooked, I loved being around such tender minds. After thoughtful consideration I resigned from my beloved NV5 and transitioned to setting roots at my husband’s environmental engineering company, Inventive Resources Inc. (IRI), and focus on growing a local environmental control product company by increasing sales, jobs and have the flexibility to focus on my family and philanthropy efforts that have been steadily growing over the years.
I have been actively involved with the San Joaquin Engineers Council (SJEC) since 2004. Together we raise several thousand dollars every year for multiple scholarships that are given to deserving high school and transfer students pursuing engineering degrees all over the Central Valley.
Through SJEC I became involved with the MathCounts Math Competition program; I have been the regional coordinator for the last 14 years. We host our annual math competition at the University of the Pacific (my alma mater).
It was through the Modesto Engineer’s Club and a hopeful parent/girl scout troop leader that I became involved in the Future City Competition, a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) program geared to motivate and excite students about how a city thrives and grows and how you can make it better.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
There are several milestones in my life that have molded me to who I am. I was the first in my family to graduate from high school and college. My parents emigrated from rural Durango, Mexico, many years ago and hoped to have a small family in the land of opportunity. I grew up very simply and humbly. Obviously I am a married professional with two small children (and another one on the way). Family is important to me.
I felt like my life changed significantly when I first met my husband. We were in college. Engineering school curriculum was tough. He opened my eyes to the common sense and creative side of engineering, not just the book portion. I have always been motivated and creative – he helped me get out of my shell and be me, a confident and strong woman who will help change the world one day.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
I am a simple and kind person. I am approachable. I love engineering and believe in giving forward in forms of teaching and guiding those that are interested in engineering or in college. I love gardening
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Modesto and the Central Valley in general have an abundance of farm to fork culinary choices. Our neighbors are friendly and loving people. Modesto harnesses community and is a leader in agriculture.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
Community service is a duty. It takes professionals like you and me to enrich children and mentor them into noble professions and vocations. It is our responsibility to share our knowledge and thirst. I ask you please stay connected to your schools. Volunteer in children enrichment programs and support scholarship activities. We all come from different walks of life. Mentoring and scholarships will change a student’s life.
At A Glance
- Age: 38
- Occupation: Civil Engineer, Inventive Resources Inc.
