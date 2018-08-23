2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Tyler Richardson

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“Do not go gentle into that good night,
“Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
“Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” – Dylan Thomas (From Poem, Do Not Go Gentle into That Good Night)
To me, that poem epitomizes how I strive to live life: purposefully, passionately, intentionally. We all are given a limited amount of time on this earth and it’s up to us to make it what we want. It’s important for me to be passionate, purposeful, and intentional, not only in what I do professionally but also in my actions personally as a father and husband. At the end of each day and at the end of my life I want to be able to look back and know that I maximized the time I was given and realized my full potential. That I didn’t go gently into that good night.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
In 2016, successfully oversaw a $5MM fundraising Campaign to start Opportunity Stanislaus/VOLT Institute. Team Award: 2010 and 2011 named California League Organization of the Year (Modesto Nuts). Member of Modesto Rotary since 2015. Member, North Modesto Kiwanis Club since 2010. CommonWealth-Modesto graduate, 2013. Leadership Modesto graduate, class of 2010-2011.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
Professionally, at 20 years old when I was chosen to participate in the Modesto Nuts Front Office Internship program. That year set me on a professional and personal journey that has led me to where I am today. Much of my business experience and many of my community connections, and personal relationships all stem from my time as an executive with the Modesto Nuts. To young people early in their careers, I often advise them to prioritize opportunities where they can develop professionally and sharpen their skills over immediate monetary gain.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
My faith in Jesus Christ and my family are the most important things in my life. I’ve been blessed with an amazing wife and a wonderful daughter. I’m a Modesto native who chose to lay down roots in Stanislaus County. I believe in this community’s potential and am proud to say this is my home.
Professionally, I believe in pushing yourself to be the very best you can be. I believe many skills can be learned, but what sets someone apart is coming to work each day with a great work ethic, attitude, and fire in your belly.
I also believe talent lies in all parts of our community and that it’s our responsibility to develop that talent by investing in young people who don’t have role models or haven’t seen an example of productive behavior.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
For me, Stanislaus provides a great blend of quality of life options along with the close-knit, hospitable nature of a smaller community. Our central location allows us to quickly access some of the best recreational features in the entire nation. I also take pride in our people. Particularly the fact that while we are driven and ambitious, we remain kind, caring, and honest.
Lastly, I can relate to the fact that while we’re the underdog in many cases, we are a community full of fighters.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
As a Modesto native I feel a deep connection to this community and have an intrinsic desire to help make this place the best it can be. Through the years, I’ve had people in this community invest in me and help me in my career, so it’s my job to pay it forward. Over time I’ve learned this: if you invest in this community, this community will give back to you in so many ways.
- Age: 34
- Occupation: Chief Business Services Officer, Opportunity Stanislaus
