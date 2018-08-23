2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Manuel Rivera

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
“What is to give light must endure burning.” – Viktor Frankl
This quote resonates with me because it reminds me that transformational work is not always easy whether it be self or in community. I know for myself, being involved in community work has allowed me the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone to challenge my fears and vulnerabilities and discover my abilities to bring about change. This quote also reminds me that when groups of people gather for collective efforts, it’s not always pretty, as people can have different opinions, values or even emotional pains and unhealed traumas that they may carry with them. But despite this, if we can see people as a whole and believe that we all have something to offer, it can lead to sustainable change, healing and endless possibilities.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
In South Modesto, I participated in creating Manos Unidas South Modesto Community Group in 2011, when I served as coordinator from 2013-2017. I was also involved in creating South Modesto Youth leadership. I serve on the board of South Modesto Partnerships, which is a faith-based community incubator, which mobilizes through inspiration, volunteerism, support and partnerships with the south Modesto Community. Through collaboration and working alongside the community, we’ve had much success, including the transformation of Fairview Park that began with neighbors showing up at the park with their own rakes and shovels. In addition, we’ve hosted various community events designed to bring people together, such as our annual Day of the Child Celebration at Fairview Park, Day of the Dead at CASA Cultural Tradiciones in the Airport Neighborhood, Annual Community Posada, and soccer tournaments. We also have created space for many community-led classes that included art, cooking, sports as well as ESL classes. Professionally, I’m also very fortunate with my opportunity at Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to work alongside various communities, including neighborhood groups and school districts in promoting wellness and reducing mental health stigma.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
My life changed when my son Sebastian was born. It compelled me to be involved in efforts to create a better world for him and my newly born daughter, Sofia. I want to be a good role model for them as well as plant seeds early on the importance of giving back. Any chance I have I take my son along with me to various community events.
My involvement in community work began when I attended a community meeting at the Salvation Army Red Shield in South Modesto in 2010, when county employee Ruben Imperial was presenting on the topic of Community Capacity Building and Asset Based Community Development. The presentation really resonated with me and I embraced the concepts that change happens from within and that we all have gifts and assets. Those foundational concepts really led to the transformational work in South Modesto.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
That I’m appreciative of my supportive family and friends and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a community in South Modesto that is more like family to me.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
Our diversity and our investment in neighborhood-led efforts. If we look closely, we will find that in just about every region of our county there is collective action taking place by community members. I also believe the county is in good hands with our great community leaders, who are pushing the envelope through exciting innovative efforts. I enjoy spending time with my community family through my outdoor group called United Trailblazers, where we enjoy our county’s own natural resources – kayaking the Tuolumne River, hiking in Knights Ferry or riding the trails on mountain bikes at Dry Creek. And I can’t forget the awesome Mexican food you can find on Crows landing Road.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
Community involvement is important because I believe sustainable change happens from within. I believe South Modesto is a great example of this. We didn’t see change until neighbors came together and worked toward common goals. Anything is possible when people come together.
At A Glance
- Age: 36
- Occupation: Mental Health Clinician and Associate Social Worker, Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services
