2018 Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Stacy P. Speiller

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING: “Most of the things worth doing in the world had been declared impossible before they were done.” Justice Louis D. Brandeis of the U.S. Supreme Court
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
Serving the community has always been important to me, but I did not foresee a life of public service until years into my career.
I did my undergraduate work at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass. During that time, I was honored to serve as an aide for U.S. Senator Bob Graham. After college, I attended law school at the University of Florida, and had the good fortune to serve on the Law Review, work as a research assistant for a professor, and do a summer clerkship for a judge. I knew then that I wanted to go into an area of law where I could truly help people, so after graduation I began working as an attorney in family law in our county. Over time I earned a designation of specialist in the area of family law as recognized by the California State Bar. I also became a partner in a robust law practice. Because I wanted to serve the court beyond my practice, I was honored to act as appointed counsel in conservatorship matters and as a judge pro tem for child support matters. I also got involved in the local bar association, serving on the board and as President of the Family Law Section. I found enjoyment in teaching and serving various non-profit organizations and was recognized as an Outstanding Woman of the Year in 2015.
As much as I loved the practice of law, serving people on a greater scale became my objective. After a rigorous application process, I was honored to be appointed to the bench in November of 2017. In addition to fulfilling my duties on the bench, I currently serve as Chair of the Families and Domestic Violence Coordinating Council of our county and as a board member of the Wray Ladine Inn of Court. I continue to be active in Soroptimist and Rotary service clubs.
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
My grandmother passed away when I was in college. She was the matriarch of our family and probably the first person who told me I could do anything I set my mind to. Though she experienced so much adversity, she had this incredible zest for life. She would talk to perfect strangers and make friends everywhere she went. She was smart, kind, and committed to her family. I still miss her.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I believe that hard work and perseverance are critical to success, but I also believe in the power of mentorship. I have been fortunate to develop relationships with people who have selflessly given their time and energy to help me succeed. My hope is to be able to do the same for others.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
There are so many wonderful aspects of our community. I love that there are a lot of civic-minded people who are intent on making our community a great place to live. It is especially encouraging to see young people in our community making a difference. Good works tend to go unnoticed, but we have a generation of kids right here in our county contributing through activities like Key Club, and FFA. We also have a thriving art, music, and theater scene thanks to very creative people in our community, many of whom are also “20 under 40.” Finally, I would be remiss if I did not mention how fortunate I feel living in the agricultural hub of our country. The quality of produce and dairy products produced right here in the valley is second to none.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT: Our individual lives are enriched when we participate in our community. We feel a sense of unity and purpose in helping others. Additionally, and most importantly, society as a whole benefits. When people contribute their time, talents, and knowledge to assisting others, the result is better access to services for everyone. It elevates our quality of life and makes the community a better place.
At A Glance
- Age: 38
- Occupation: Judge of the Superior Court, County of Stanislaus
