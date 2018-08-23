Modesto Bee 20 Under 40 Honoree | Amy Wolfe

FAVORITE QUOTE OR SAYING, WHY?
It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat. – Theodore Roosevelt
Our nation’s 26th President captured a sentiment that has always spoken to me. The idea that you have to be in the game, playing and failing, playing and winning, but ultimately playing regardless to have an opinion about the outcome. If I don’t like what I see it is incumbent upon me to get involved and help make change; only then do I get the luxury of pontificating about the results.
COMMUNITY OR PROFESSIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- AgSafe President and CEO – Nine years of service to date and successfully grown the organization: 500 percent increase in services provided in the last five years
- California State Assembly – Jesse M. Unruh Assembly Fellow
- Modesto Rotary Club – Member from 2008-2014, 2015-current
- Modesto Rotary Club Foundation Board of Trustees – 2018-2020
- Association of Fundraising Professionals International Board of Directors Member – 2014-2017
- United Way of Stanislaus County Board of Directors – 2011-2013
- Accredited Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE)
- 2018 Fruit Grower News – Inaugural Fruit and Vegetable 40 Under 40: Next Generation of Leaders
- 2007 American Farm Bureau Federation – Young Farmers and Ranchers: National Discussion Meet Champion
YOUR LIFE CHANGED WHEN:
I became a mom. It is the hardest and most rewarding role I play. My daughter tests me daily, pushing me to be my best self and live the life I want for her.
WHAT DO YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW MOST ABOUT YOU?
I believe that the only way to inspire others is to lead by example. This includes tackling any task I might ask of others, being willing to be vulnerable during difficult situations and speaking my truth. I also strive to ensure that I approach challenges with grace and compassion, never forgetting there is a person on the receiving end of my actions.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT LIVING HERE?
This is a community of givers and doers; individuals willing to step in and lend a hand when it’s most needed. We truly are a big, little town where our circles are tightly intertwined and as a result, when assistance is needed, we respond overwhelmingly and with a fierce conviction to take care of our own.
WHY IS COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT IMPORTANT?
A friend and mentor recently reminded me of Proverbs 3:27. Do not withhold good from those who deserve it when it’s in your power to help them. This sums up my beliefs around giving back to the community. I have been blessed with the power to help and it is my duty to share my abilities with those less fortunate.
At A Glance
- Age: 39
- Occupation: President and CEO, AgSafe
