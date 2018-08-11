Culture, family celebrated at Modesto fest as artist starts new mural slated to grow

Culture, community and art were celebrated Saturday at Mellis Park in Modesto as people turned out for the Family International Festival.
The daylong event outside the King-Kennedy Center featured cultural performances, food, an artist-in-action and a car show. The free festival was sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County and the West Modesto Community Collaborative.
Artist Aaron Vickery was busy painting a mural along the Helen White Memorial Trail wall. His mural celebrating West Modesto is the first of four that will cover the wall along the trail. The other three will be by artists chosen in a contest later this year.
In addition, the soon-to-start new school year was marked with a backpack and school supplies giveaway. The Wanda Denise Jackson Foundation raised money for the supplies and about 175 backpacks to give out free to the neighborhood youth. This was the third year the foundation has helped prepare kids starting classes.
The Stanislaus County Deputy Sheriff’s Association also was on hand, making food to serve at the event.
Thanks for your strong interest in local journalism. We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. We hope you see value in supporting us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come.
Comments