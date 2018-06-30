That's a lot of cereal! Hospitals collect for children who might go without

An effort among local Tenet hospitals to help feed needy children breakfast resulted in a major stockpile of cereal.
Doctors Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca announced last week that they collected nearly 85,000 servings of cereal and more than $3,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank in their "Healthy Over Hungry" cereal drive. The drive was conducted over a week in early June, aimed at helping children who might not get a healthy breakfast because school – where low – income children have access to nutritious meals – is out for the summer.
“The donations we collected during our ‘Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive’ will help provide local children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer, and I am grateful for the support of our staff and community in this effort,” Warren Kirk, CEO of Tenet’s Northern California Group, said in a news release. “Good nutrition is essential to good health, and we wanted to help lead the fight against hunger in the Central Valley.”
Local Legionnaires earn awards
The American Legion recently conducted its annual convention, and several local residents were awarded during the proceedings.
Among those recognized:
▪ Chaplain Stanley Mac Arthur from Hughson Post #872 and Nelson Waters from Chowchilla Post #148 for their service as chaplains.
▪ Turlock Post #872 received a plaque from the Scouting Commission for outstanding venture crew.
▪ Modesto Post #74 was recognized for having the runner up for the State Oratorical Contest, Aaron Leneires out of Enochs High School.
▪ Walt Butler from Ceres Post #491 received a plaque for his service as Area 3 membership chair.
▪ For the 11th consecutive year, Sons 12th District has won the State Color Guard Championship. They will now head to Minneapolis to open the National Convention and compete for an 11th title there, as well.
▪ The Detachment of California Sons award the auxiliary member of the year, which went to Marnie Cain of Hughson Unit #872.
Soroptimist of the Year honored
Soroptimist International of Modesto recently recognized its Soroptimist of the Year. The award went to Marilyn Parman, the club’s immediate past president.
According to a news release issued by the club, Parman was awarded “for her consistent and outstanding service to our organization.” In addition to serving as president, Parman led the group’s annual fundraiser, “Be Our Guest” and served as co-manager of the wrap room for the Community Christmas Tree, which collects holiday gifts for needy children.
“Marilyn enjoys shopping all year long and searching for great deals for the children we serve,” the news release said. “Then to top it off, she organizes all the purchases in the Wrap Room. Marilyn is a pleasure to work with, always smiling and having a positive comment to make. She sees the good in everyone and leads with kindness and compassion.”
