July brings plenty beyond the blasts for fun seekers in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Summer is in full swing in the Central Valley and Mother Lode regions and with it, plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the sun and fun.
Sure, July's biggest blowouts come on or around Independence Day — we ran a list of the festivities in this space last week that can be seen again at www.modbee.com/living — but there's plenty of other days in the month and things to do on the calendar.
The other big go-to event around Modesto is the annual Stanislaus County Fair, back this year beginning July 13 for another 10-day run. Several Mother Lode communities also have a handful of signature events returning, including the Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival in Arnold.
Here's a look at just some of the fun in store:
Graffiti-Con Comic and Car Show — July 1: This event features a Geek Fashion Show and a cosplay contest along with panels, vendors, artists and fan clubs, classic cars and more. Proceeds benefit the Modesto Area Music Association. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. $3 advance, $5 door; $4 with can of food for local food banks; free under age 12. graffiti-con.com.
Mother Lode Fair – July 5-8: This year’s expo includes truck & tractor pulls. Among the concert performers will be Kiel William & Austin Broder, Life in the Fast Lane, The Guy Dossi Band, Kelly Jane, Journey Revisited, The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit and more. 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $10 admission, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under;. www.motherlodefair.org or 209-532-7428.
Yosemite Music Festival – July 6-7: The third annual event showcases several bands Friday and Saturday, including Green Machine, Mike Hammar and the Nails and more. Camping is available and there are children’s activities. Gates open 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. $35-$70. www.yosemitemusicfestival.com.
Classic Fantasy RenFaire Modesto – July 7: This second Renaissance fest for Modesto promises a market, live entertainment, food and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto. Free. www.steamhousecoffeeco.com.
Foam Fest — July 7: Age-21-and-over outdoor event features music from Central Valley and Bay Area DJs playing Top 40, hip-hop, Latin, club, and classic music. Food and merchandise vendors along with game stations and a foam pit. Foam will be sprayed over the crowd up to 50 feet from the stage; dry areas also available. 5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza Parking Lot, 10th and K streets. $20. 323-420-4479.
Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival – July 7-8: The 46th annual celebration features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Live music includes The Magnolia Rhythm Trio. Pancake breakfast held both days, $8, 7:30-11 a.m. The festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, is held on the grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe at 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold. Free. 925-372-8961.
Stanislaus County Fair – July 13-22: Annual county fair featuring agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, motorsports, rodeo and more. Entertainment includes Lifehouse, Blue Oyster Cult, La Septima Banda, Trace Adkins, Salt-N-Pepa and more. Weekdays, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to midnight. Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. 7-$12 gate admission, free age 6 and under; some events have an additional cost. www.stancofair.com. 209-668-1333.
Murphy's Music Fest — July 22: Jill and the Giants, Leilani and the Distractions, Plan B, Cool Beans, Gary Hillman, NN and the Control, Nick & Ras and WindHorse. No-host food and drink, silent auction. Noon-8 p.m. Murphy's Community Park, 505 Algiers Road. $10-$20. 209-813-0696.
Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival – July 28-29: Annual street festival features craft and graphic artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Comedy Industries, Coyote Hill, BluesBox Bayou Band. Cool Custom Hot Rod Car Show at Twain Harte Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Downtown Twain Harte. Free. www.fireonthemountain.com.
Wines in the Pines – July 28: Held in conjunction with the Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival above, this event features wine tasting and food with live music by Jana and Leroy. Noon to 4 p.m. Meadow Plaza. $30, age 21 and over only. www.twainhartecc.com.
