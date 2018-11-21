Here are the semifinals games to watch in the Stanislaus District – and predictions

After a week off due to the bad air quality as a result of the fires in Northern California, football is back on Friday with plenty of intriging semifinal games. Here are previews for all the games with an x-factor and a prediction:

Division II

Inderkum (11-0) at Central Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.

Two weeks ago, I predicted that the Central Catholic-Elk Grove game would end by 9 p.m. It ended right at 9 and this CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division Semifinal could be just as quick. Inderkum averages 398 rushing yards a game and Central Catholic averages 269.

X-Factor: Central Catholic junior quarterback Dalton Durossette

He doesn’t throw a lot (most attempts in a game this year, 13) but Durossette has quietly had a fantastic year. He is completing 65 percent of his passes and has 18 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Durossette has shown when the team needs a big throw on third down, he is the reliable guy. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had a couple of passing touchdowns.

Prediction: Central Catholic 35 Inderkum 28

Division IV

Oakdale (9-3) at Rio Linda (9-2), 7 p.m.

The Mustangs are back in the semifinals after a 38-28 win over Wood. The Knights are the top seed in Div. IV and beat Pacheco, 77-63 in the quarterfinals.

X-Factor: Can Oakdale slow down Rio Linda junior running back Cameron Skattebo?

Oakdale has struggled with its run defense lately. The Mustangs gave up a 99-yard touchdown run against Wood and Central Catholic rushed for 381 yards against Oakdale in the final game of the regular season. Skattebo has rushed for 2,445 (fourth in the state) and had 293 rushing yards and five touchdowns last week. Skattebo has only one game this year with under 100 rushing yards so he will be a big challenge for the Mustangs. The question is not whether the Mustangs can stop Skattebo but can they slow him down?

Prediction: Oakdale 38, Rio Linda 35

Division V

Sonora (7-4) at Colfax (11-0), 7 p.m.

After an 0-4 start, the Wildcats have won seven in a row, including a 28-27 come-from-behind win over Foothill two weeks ago. Sonora trailed 27-14 in the third quarter but scored 14 unanswered points and intercepted a pass on its 20-yard line to end the game. Colfax beat Los Banos, 56-21 in the quarterfinals and the Falcons have only one game this year decided by single digits.

X-Factor: Sonora’s Pass Defense against Colfax senior quarterback Alex Weir

Weir has thrown for over 2,000 yards this year with 32 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Seniors Colton Reeves and Jake Green have 24 touchdowns between the two of the them and have consistently been Weir’s favorite targets. The Wildcats will need to force Weir to throw to different receivers and keep the ball away from the playmakers.

Prediction: Colfax 28 Sonora 17

Bear River (10-1) at Ripon (10-1), 7 p.m.

Friday’s game at Ripon will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal won by the Bruins. Bear River also beat Ripon in the 2015 playoffs. Ripon beat Mountain House, 49-20 last week while Bear River beat Center, 28-13.

X-Factor: Trick Plays

Both teams are very familiar with each other so what coach is going to open up his playbook with trickery.

Prediction: Ripon 24 Bear River 21

Division VI

Ripon Christian (11-0) at Modesto Christian (10-1), 7 p.m.

Ripon Christian leads the section with only 58 points allowed this year while Modesto Christian is second with 89, so if you are attending this game, expect a physical and low-scoring game. Ripon Christian shut out Waterford, 28-7 in the quarterfinals while Modesto Christian beat Argonaut, 28-7.

X-Factor: Ripon Christian senior running back Michael Kamps vs. Modesto Christian junior defensive end Xavier Carlton

This is going to be a great battle to watch. The two best players going up against each other. Kamps has 35 touchdowns this year while Carlton has 12 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. What will the Knights’ game plan be on offense and will they try to attack Carlton?

Prediction: Modesto Christian 21 Ripon Christian 17

Escalon (9-2) at Hilmar (9-2), 7 p.m.

After Hilmar beat Escalon 20-17 in overtime on Sept. 21, the second meeting between these schools will have a little more at stake with a trip to the Div. VI title game on the line. This game could be a thriller and when they met in the playoffs last year, Hilmar won 41-38.

X-Factor: Field Position

Both teams are equally matched in virtually every category and where each team starts its drives could be a big factor in who comes out on top.

Prediction: Escalon 27 Hilmar 24, OT