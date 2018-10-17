Playoff Outlook: We take a look at possible scenarios with help from updated rankings

Here is a look at the projected playoff scenarios heading into Week 10 in the Stanislaus District. The Top 12 teams, according calpreps.com, qualify.

This is a Stanislaus District league-by-league look and does not denote which division the teams will be in. Teams have been placed into divisions by size of school but if a school wins a league championship, they will be placed into that league’s division. However, a team may not drop a division.

Example: If Modesto Christian (D6) wins the Trans-Valley League, they will be placed into Div. 5. Also, if Modesto Christian were to win the TVL, the school with the lowest enrollment that makes the playoffs in Div. 5 would drop to Div. 6.

Central California Athletic League

In: Turlock (D1), Pitman (D1),

Bubble: Gregori (D1), Modesto (D1), Downey (D2)

Out: Enochs (D1)

Valley Oak League

In: Central Catholic (D2), Manteca (D3), Oakdale (D4)

Bubble: East Union (D4), Sierra (D4), Kimball (D4)

Out: Weston Ranch (D4)

Western Athletic Conference

In: Pacheco (D4), Mountain House (D5)

Bubble: Davis (D3), Lathrop (D5), Los Banos (D5)

Out: Johansen (D3), Beyer (D4), Ceres (D4)

Trans-Valley League

In: Ripon (D5), Modesto Christian (D6), Escalon (D6), Hilmar (D6), Hughson (D6)

Out: Livingston (D5), Riverbank (D6)

Southern League

In: Orestimba (D5), Waterford (D6), Ripon Christian (D7), Denair (D7)

Bubble: Gustine (D6), Le Grand (D6), Mariposa (D6)

Out: Delhi (D6)

Central California Athletic Alliance

In: Big Valley Christian (D7), Brookside Christian (D7), Stone Ridge Christian (D7)

Central California Conference

In: Buhach Colony (D3), Merced (D4), Patterson (D4),

Bubble: Atwater (D3), Golden Valley (D3)

Out: Central Valley (D2), El Capitan (D4)

Mother Lode League

In: Argonaut (D5), Calaveras (D5), Sonora (D5), Amador (D6)

Bubble: Bret Harte (D6), Summerville (D6)