Bloop 3-run triple costs Modesto Nuts against Visalia

Four Visalia Rawhide runs, set up by an untimely error and a bloop three-run triple, stopped the Modesto Nuts on Saturday night.
The rally cost the Nuts a 5-3 loss, their second straight to Visalia, watched by 3,671 at Thurman Field.
Modesto carried a 2-1 lead into the eighth but Visalia quickly tied on back-to-back doubles by Gregor Blanco and Jason Morozowski (3-for-5) off reliever Joe Pistorese (0-1). Lukas Schiraldi, who replaced Pistorese, committed a throwing error on an attempted sacrifice bunt to load the bases. Galli Cribbs dumped his triple to shallow left for the three unearned runs that decided the game.
The Nuts closed to 5-3 in the ninth on Chris Mariscal’s two-out RBI single. Visalia’s Mason McCullough struck out Eric Filia for the final out.
Modesto took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on Joe DeCarlo’s RBI single and a run-scoring double play. The Nuts totaled eight hits, but no player had more than one. Visalia stroked 10 hits, five of them doubles.
Starter Anthony Misewicz improved over his rough outing earlier in the week against Inland Empire. The lefty struck out five and allowed only one run in 5 1/3 innings.
Visalia starter Joel Payamps (2-0) struck out seven in seven innings for the win.
Blanco (2-for-4), the ex-San Francisco Giant on rehab assignment, again figured in Visalia’s victory. Modesto’s momentum has been stemmed this week by rehabbing big-leaguers. Angels first baseman Luis Valbuena contributed to two Inland Empire wins.
