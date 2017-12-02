Manteca new king of D-III, knocks off Oakdale behind another big night by Campiotti

More Videos 4:43 Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights Pause 12:35 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 2:16 Manteca-Oakdale section final: Sights and Sounds 2:57 Manteca-Oakdale section final: Postgame interviews 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 0:37 Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:51 Winton man killed in Merced County crash 1:04 What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Manteca-Oakdale section final: Game highlights Watch the touchdowns, big plays, turnovers and more from Manteca High's 34-17 victory over Oakdale in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game at Lincoln High in Stockton on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Watch the touchdowns, big plays, turnovers and more from Manteca High's 34-17 victory over Oakdale in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship game at Lincoln High in Stockton on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com

