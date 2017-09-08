Garcia’s 2 interception returns lift Patterson to win over Modesto

Four hours before kickoff Thursday night, Patterson junior Nate Garcia had no idea he’d be starting at inside linebacker for the Tigers in their non-league football clash with Modesto High at Chuck Hughes Stadium.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound two-way player, participating in his first varsity season, was pressed into action when the regular starter was forced to sit due to a school-related incident. Garcia rewarded his coach’s faith in his ability with a pair of interceptions returns for scores, lifting Patterson to a 34-21 win over the Panthers.
“As of about 2:59 this afternoon, Nate Garcia was not going to be our starting inside linebacker,” said Patterson head coach Rob Cozart. “We had made changes during the week trying to free up some personnel. He was playing a lot on both sides of the ball, so we were trying to make him a little bit more available on offense. So we made some changes, and then due to circumstances out of his control, about a minute later, about 3 o’clock is when he found that he was going to be starting.”
With Modesto holding a 14-7 just under nine minutes to play in the third quarter, RJ Berumen’s pass over the middle was late and Garcia stepped in front of the receiver and intercepted the ball near midfield and raced in for the tying score.
“I saw that it was trips so we automatically went to man,” Garcia said of the three wide receiver formation. “I dropped back in my zone, just read the quarterback and was there at the right place at the right time.”
The lead didn’t last long. Norvale Howard busted loose from 56 yards out to give the Panthers a 21-14 cushion with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter. But exactly one minute later, James Perez hauled in a 69-yard bomb from Sanchez to knot the score at 21-21. It was redemption for Perez, who dropped two perfectly thrown balls in the first half, and didn’t step out of bounds during a two-minute drill just before halftime.
“I felt that I had to keep my cool,” said Perez, a 6-2, 170-pound senior. “As a captain, I can’t let things get to me and affect my play. I just kept cool and played my game.”
The Panthers appeared to have regained the lead when Howard returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for the go-ahead score. However, an illegal block infraction nullified the play and Modesto started on its own 10.
“It’s tough to have that happen to you,” said Panthers first-year coach Brett Wagner. “That kind of explosive play makes a heck of a day. It definitely hurts you.”
Modesto was able to move inside the Tigers 40 when Berumen, again looking for a target over the middle, found Garcia instead. This time, the Patterson linebacker broke for the sideline and raced up field for a 72-yard return.
“The second one I was in zone,” said Garcia. “I just floated back, went to my zone, 10, 12, 15 yards back, and that was it. It came to me.”
Modesto went ahead with 4:55 to play in the first quarter when Berumen found Connor Cruce for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Patterson countered when quarterback Gabe Sanchez hooked up with Joe Okitukunda on a 32-yard strike with 2:47 left in the opening stanza. On the very next play from scrimmage, Zaire Eugene broke free for an 80-yard score.
Phabian Portillo scored the game’s final touchdown, busting in from the 1 to give the Tigers a two-score margin.
Patterson (2-1) has a bye next week, while Modesto (2-1) travels to take on ancient rival Turlock at Joe Debely Stadium.
Patterson 34, Modesto 21
Patterson 7 0 21 6 – 34
Modesto 14 0 7 0 – 21
First Quarter
M – Connor Cruce 19 pass from RJ Berumen (Annika Blom kick)
P – Joe Okitukunda 32 yard pass from Gabe Sanchez (Allen Godinez kick)
M – Zaire Eugene 80 run (Blom kick)
Third Quarter
P – Nate Garcia 46 interception (Godinez kick)
M – Norvale Howard 56 run (Blom kick)
P – James Perez 69 yard pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)
P – Garcia 72 interception return (Godinez kick)
Fourth Quarter
P – Phabian Portillo 1 run (kick blocked)
Records: Patterson 2-1, Modesto 2-1
