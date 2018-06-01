Turlock High relay team edged out in attempt to reach finals at CIF Meet

When members of the Turlock High boys 400-meter relay team finished their heat at the CIF State Track and Field Meet in Clovis on Friday, they didn't have time to stick around to see if they qualified for the finals.
Three of them — Colton Cummings, Antonio Ruiz and anchor Bryce Souza — were focused on the 84-mile trip back to Turlock for graduation ceremonies. Their heat started at about 5 p.m. Graduation began at 7.
"They didn't have any time to process," Turlock coach Bergann Hernandez said. "They had to get to graduation."
The three seniors, along with junior Sammy Wilson, can be proud of what eventually became an 11th-place finish in the state, a mere blink of an eye from qualifying for Saturday's finals at Buchanan High School.
The Bulldogs, competing in the first of three preliminary heats, finished in 42.02 seconds. St. Mary's, which edged Turlock to win at last week's Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet, took the ninth and last qualifying spot with a time of 41.99 seconds.
On Friday, Turlock finished fourth in Heat 1, just behind St. Mary's once again. Hernandez said there was a slight "wobble" on a handoff, but other than that, "everything went as planned."
Clovis North ran the fastest time Friday, finishing in 41.16.
In the girls high jump, Mikela Labno of Hilmar High cleared 5 feet, 3 inches on her second attempt.
However, she came up short in all three attempts at 5-5 to finish in a tie for 17th place on Friday.
Twelve girls cleared 5-5 to qualify for Saturday's finals.
In the girls shot put, Pitman's Whitney Barnes hit a mark of 37-8 on two of three throws, failing to qualify for Saturday's finals.
Check back later. We'll have more on the meet throughout the night.
