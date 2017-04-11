Signature moment: Gregori honors 19 who have committed to college programs

Former Sac-Joaquin Section tennis champion Madison McKay is headed to Point Loma Nazarene, checking three boxes: her love of surf, sand and sport.
Tyler Vandemark will join former Gregori High teammate Tyler Janitz in the Pacific Northwest. The center fielder will study and play at Willamette in Oregon, where Janitz is a sophomore.
Jenna Tobin is headed to Cal State Monterey Bay on a volleyball scholarship, while catcher Mehana Johns is the future of the Saint Mary’s softball program.
Gregori High honored 13 student-athletes who have committed to 2- and 4-year colleges on Tuesday. Celebrated with and s. pic.twitter.com/7mN9XiZau9— James Burns (@jburns1980) April 11, 2017
In all, Gregori High has 19 student-athletes bound for two- and four-year programs throughout the country. Thirteen of them gathered in the school library on Tuesday for a lunchtime ceremony. The event was coordinated by principal Brad Goudeau and athletic director Jim Davis, both of whom wanted to congratulate the sacrifice and accomplishment.
Naturally, pizza and cookies were on the menu.
“It’s very exciting watching kids come in as freshmen, latch onto something they didn’t think they’d have any success at, and then turn around, work hard and dedicate themselves to it,” Davis said. “Next thing you know, they find themselves doing it beyond high school. Not every kid will get to do what these 19 will do, but the opportunity is there.”
While the 13 student-athletes honored Tuesday range in sport and destination, they all share a love for the campus community that helped shape their dreams.
In short order, Gregori has become a shining light in the Modesto City Schools system.
19 The number of student-athletes at Gregori High with an opportunity to play at a two- or four-year college.
McKay, The Bee’s All-District Girls Tennis Player of the Year and a two-time section doubles champion, will play singles and doubles at Point Loma Nazarene, a private school nestled nestled near Sunset Cliffs in San Diego.
She thanked the administration, namely principal Goudeau and athletic director Davis, for creating a culture of excellence and achievement
“He came to at least three of my tennis matches and is always cheering me on,” McKay said of Goudeau. “Athletic director Mr. (Jim) Davis made sure all of our grades were up to date, so that we could play at the college level. They take a lot of care of their student-athletes and really push us to be the best that we can.”
Johns took it one step further.
She says support permeates the entire staff, from the offices to the classrooms to the campus protectors.
“Even in the security guards – I’ve got a lot of support from the (campus police) who has asked me, ‘Oh, when do you play? How’s softball going?’ ” Johns said. “It’s a good feeling to know that they care.”
The 13 who posed for pictures and wolfed down pizza on Tuesday included: Ashley McBay (Cal Baptist softball); Dominic Barandica (Case Western Reserve football); Chris Ebster (UNLV golf); Brandon Green (Sonoma State baseball); Matt Dallas (Stanislaus State baseball); Wade Brenneke (University baseball); Zach McCoy (Dubuque baseball); Vandemark, Tobin, Johns and McKay.
Baseball players A.J. MacCaughtry and Jimmy McClenaghan took part in the ceremony but have yet to officially commit. Both are weighing options, Davis said.
“Being a student-athlete at any level, especially if you’re going to go on to play at the next level, it’s a grind. It’s a challenge,” Davis said. “The quality of their character, their dedication and their work ethic, it reflects so well on these kids, their parents, their coaches and the school itself. It’s a great day for Gregori athletics.”
Enochs’ Martin will sign with Florida college: Rachael Martin will continue her career at Florida Southern University. The 6-foot middle blocker has been one of the Stanislaus District's top players over the last two years, earning all-Modesto Metro Conference honors and helping the Rage, a Central Valley club, to a USA Volleyball Junior Nationals Open Division title in 2015.
Martin paced Enochs with 155 kills, a 70-percent kill percentage and 47 blocks in league this past season. The Eagles shared the league title with rival Gregori and won a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoff match.
Hilmar’s Gaglio headed to UC Merced: The Trans-Valley League’s Most Outstanding Player isn’t done playing hoops.
On Wednesday, Hilmar’s Kole Gaglio will sign a letter of intent with UC Merced. The ceremony will be held at the Hilmar District Office at 3:15 p.m.
Gaglio was an All-District small-school selection this winter after leading the TVL in scoring at 20 points per game. The Yellowjackets finished second to Ripon and advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.
A 6-foot-5 with an ability to go inside and out, Gaglio was a terror to defend. He played three varsity seasons, scoring more than 735 points for his career. He averaged 8.4 rebounds as a senior.
Downey softball set to celebrate three: Three players from the Downey High softball will finalize their college plans during a signing ceremony Saturday.
Amber Moore will attend Hope International, Haley Viscovich is bound for Eastern Nazarene College in Massachusetts, while Sierra Harper will help launch the program at Ottawa University in Arizona.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
