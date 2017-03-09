Versatile Verhoeven named Valley Oak League’s basketball MVP

One of the most versatile talents in the Stanislaus District is also the Valley Oak League’s best.
In a vote of the league’s coaches, Manteca High point-forward Tydus Verhoeven has been named the VOL’s Most Valuable Player. With Verhoeven at the reins, the Buffaloes rolled unscathed through arguably the toughest league in the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Manteca (14-0, 24-7), Central Catholic (11-3, 25-7), Weston Ranch (9-5, 18-11) and Lathrop (8-6, 16-12) qualified for the section playoffs, and Manteca and Central Catholic advanced to a CIF State Regional tournament. The Raiders became the fourth VOL team in three years to win a section title when it successfully defended its Division IV crown.
Verhoeven was joined on the first team by teammates Dwight Young, another key piece in Manteca’s run to a 2015-16 CIF State Division III championship, and junior Gino Campiotti, a rising football prospect.
Young averaged 15.2 points and shot 89 percent from the free-throw line (109 of 122). He capped his two-year run with the Buffaloes as one of the Stanislaus District’s top shooters and a player with a penchant for big shots in crunch time.
Campiotti’s collegiate path might be on the gridiron, where he’s the quarterback for the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions, but he provided the Buffaloes with a third scoring option (14.6) and relentless rebounder (6.6).
Verhoeven was the centerpiece.
A fourth-year varsity player, Verhoeven averaged 16.5 points, and a league-high 12.8 rebounds and six blocked shots. His 20 double-doubles ranked third in the section. Simply, in a league with dynamic shooting guards, the 6-foot-8 Verhoeven was the anomaly.
Runner-up Central Catholic received two first-team selections: senior guards Jared Rice and Amrit Dhaliwal, whose three free throws with one-tenth of a second left sent the Division IV section final against West Campus into overtime. The Raiders pulled away in the extra sessions, 89-79, celebrating the program’s second consecutive banner.
Dhaliwal averaged 14.3 points and proved himself to be more than spot-up shooter. In many ways, he adopted part of Rice’s game. Dhaliwal led the Raiders in 3-point shooting with 77 triples on 40 percent shooting, but he also went to the free-throw line 88 times.
Rice sought his offense off the dribble, relying on his speed and strength to get into the lane. Once there, he was able to finish over, around and sometimes through taller defenders. Rice averaged 15.6 points, earning his third all-VOL selection in four years.
East Union’s Gyse Hulsebosch and Lathrop’s Junior Ballard rounded out the first team.
Hulsebosch led the league in scoring at 25.4 points per game, keeping the Lancers (7-7, 15-12) relevant for most of the season. East Union stunned Central Catholic on Jan. 19, 77-70, a game in which Hulsebosch, a senior sniper, had 35 points.
Ballard averaged 21.9 points on 49 percent shooting in his final season at Lathrop.
The second team was comprised of: Central Catholic forward Conor Fenton, who averaged 10.2 points and 10.6 rebounds; Sierra point guard Jaime Ochoa; East Union’s Blake Greenlee (12 points, 6.3 rebounds); and Weston Ranch’s Makhi Turner (12.8 points) and Gavin Wilburn (7.7 points, 2.3 blocks).
Honorable mentions included: Central Catholic’s Cooper Wilson (10.9 points); Manteca’s Jorge Cedano (8.5 points); Oakdale’s Drew Legan; Lathrop’s Adonis Payton (8.8 points); Weston Ranch’s Daniel Elendu (4.3 points); and Kimball’s Drew Reddick (13.8 points).
Manteca’s Brett Lewis was named Coach of the Year.
Central Catholic’s Malcolm Clayton (6.2 points), Manteca’s Matt Ender (4.9 points), Sierra’s Bikram Thiara, The Bee’s reigning Boys Track Athlete of the Year, East Union’s Angel Sena (2.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals), Lathrop’s Michael Mills (7.8 points) and Wilburn filled out the VOL’s All-Defensive Team.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
All-Valley Oak League Boys Basketball
Most Valuable Player: Tydus Verhoeven, Manteca
Coach of the Year: Brett Lewis, Manteca
First team
Gyse Hulsebosch, East Union; Jared Rice, Central Catholic; Junior Ballard, Lathrop; Dwight Young, Manteca; Amrit Dhaliwal, Central Catholic; Gino Campiotti, Manteca.
Second team
Makhi Turner, Weston Ranch; Blake Greenlee, East Union; Jaime Ochoa, Sierra; Conor Fenton, Central Catholic; Gavin Wilburn, Weston Ranch.
Honorable mention
Cooper Wilson, Central Catholic; Jorge Cedano, Manteca; Adonis Payton, Lathrop; Daniel Elendu, Weston Ranch; Drew Legan, Oakdale; Drew Reddick, Kimball.
All-Defensive team
Matt Ender, Manteca; Bikram Thiara, Sierra, Michael Mills, Lathrop; Angel Sena, East Union; Malcolm Clayton, Central Catholic; Gavin Wilburn, Weston Ranch.
Comments