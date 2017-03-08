Been there, done that: MC boys can’t compete with Colts’ experience

With its season resurrected by the CIF State seeding committee, the Modesto Christian High boys basketball team stormed the floor at James Logan High.
And then the Colts’ experience and talent won out.
The No. 14 Crusaders jumped out to early lead but faded quickly in a 83-60 loss to No. 3 James Logan in the first round of the CIF State Division I Regional Tournament on Wednesday evening.
Modesto Christian led 7-2 in the first quarter.
James Logan (25-5) will host No. 6 San Leandro on Saturday at 6 p.m. San Leandro topped West of Tracy, 59-57.
After making back-to-back Northern California Open Division finals, Modesto Christian (22-8) slips quietly into the offseason without a title to hang on the wall.
The Crusaders were prohibited from winning the Modesto Metro Conference, though they were 14-0, and then suffered early exits in the Sac-Joaquin Section and regional tournaments.
The Crusaders’ depth and inexperience was exposed by a program loaded with college-ready talent. Modesto Christian first-year coach Brice Fantazia said as many as five players could wind up on college rosters in the fall.
“Our inexperience was exposed,” Fantazia said, “but it will be a good learning experience for them. I think we’ll be one of the best teams in the state next year, so this will only help us.”
His confidence sits on a bedrock of talent, beginning with juniors Tyler Williams and Gabe Murphy.
Williams led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Murphy outplayed 6-foot-9 Division I prospect Edra Luster. Murphy had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots, and limited Luster to just three points.
“Our problem was our guards had trouble getting Gabe the ball,” Fantazia said. “He dominated that matchup. It was our guards that didn’t play well at all.”
Leading scorer Darrian Grays was scoreless through three quarters and closed his career with nine points, well below his season average. The Colts shadowed Grays throughout, commissioning 6-foot-4 Jordan McGlory to be the stopper.
Though he had a frustrating night on the offensive end, Fantazia thanks Grays for his leadership and calming influence in a locker room lined with fresh faces and hobbled by devastating injuries.
“He meant a lot to this program,” Fantazia said of Grays. “I’m just so proud of how he’s grown. I know this year was frustrating for him, being such a young team and him having to lead us. But he’s grown as a leader. His mentorship will carry on with the younger guards over the next couple of years.
“Similar to what Christian (Ellis) did with him, Darrian has instilled a toughness with our younger guards that will benefit them over the next couple of years.”
