Streaking CC Raiders open NorCals with impressive win over Kerman

The Central Catholic Raiders walked into their new Mark Gallo Center with the swagger befitting a playoff-seasoned team.
They stretch opponents to the breaking point with three-point shooting, aggressive drives to the hoop, take-no-prisoners defense and sturdy rebounding. That’s why the Raiders have won 10 straight, the latest an 85-59 strafing of Kerman in the NorCal D-IV opener Wednesday night.
“Tonight carried over what we’ve been doing the last few weeks as far as the team and working together,” Central Catholic coach Mike Wilson praised. “They’re playing under control and very confident right now.”
Central Catholic (25-7), no doubt encouraged by its overtime win over West Campus last week for the Raiders’ second straight Sac-Joaquin Section D-IV title, has saved its best run for season’s end. Guards Jarred Rice (27 points), Amrit Dhaliwal (19) and Cooper Wilson (13) took turns poking holes in the Kerman defense while 6-foot-5 Conor Fenton patrolled the paint for 17 rebounds.
The Raiders, seeded fourth, are rewarded by another home game Saturday night against No. 12 seed Half Moon Bay, a 55-44 victor over Stuart Hall.
Rice, the Raiders’ ringleader, choreographed Central Catholic’s take-charge first half. He’s totaled 57 points in his last two games, and almost everything the Raiders do flows through him.
The end of the first half pleased every CC fan in the house. Rice scored following a turnover and, seconds later, fed Malcom Clayton for a layup as the buzzer sounded to stretch the Raiders’ lead to 49-31.
“The light went on for Jarred about three weeks ago,” Wilson said. “He’s recognizing when people are stepping up to him. He’s dishing to his post guys or he’s kicking to his three-point shooters. They’re benefiting from his generosity and his understanding.”
Central Catholic’s first-half barrage decided this one. It was keyed, however, by defense. The Raiders identified Kerman’s 6-2 senior David Rico, who averaged 24.9 points per game and drilled 109 triples, and held him to 17 points and only two three’s.
Stout pressure by rotating tandem Daron Bland and Malcolm Clayton, with other Raiders helping, kept David Rico in check. Clayton held his ground and drew a charging foul, David Rico’s second, with 2:40 left in the first quarter. On cue, Central Catholic closed the period with a 14-2 run to lead 26-15.
Meanwhile, Rice chased junior point guard Daniel Rico, David’s brother, and limited him to 10 points. Kerman (23-9), the North Sequoia League champion beaten in the Central Section semifinals last week by Madera South, showed some fight but lacked the rebounding or firepower to hang with the Raiders.
“I’ve been coaching these kids since they were 5 or 6. It’s going to be tough losing one of (the Rico’s),” Kerman coach Tim Hurt said. “It was tough to come here and play a team like that after losing in the semifinals.”
10 Consecutive wins by Central Catholic
Central Catholic’s playoff experience has been hard-earned. The Raiders, seeded third a year ago, remember how they were stung a year ago by a season-ending loss at home to Palma.
“This year it feels different. We kind of feel like an underdog,” said Dhaliwah, who forced the overtime vs. West Campus with his three free throws with .1 left. “We still have expectations.”
Bland’s loud break-away dunk in the fourth quarter punctuated Central Catholic’s win. It reinforced the Raiders’ unspoken message – they’re not ready for the season to end.
Ron Agostini: 209-578-2302, @ModBeeSports
