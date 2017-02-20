Shooting stars Grays, Perry share Modesto Metro Conference MVP award

The kings of the long shots were hardly that in the voting for Modesto Metro Conference MVP.
In the end, sharpshooters Darrian Grays and Brian Perry shared the top individual award, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.
Grays led Modesto Christian in scoring at 17.2 points per game, knocking down 76 3-pointers – the fourth-best mark in the Stanislaus District.
He was the glue for a team threatened by injuries and youth. Modesto Christian suffered season-ending injuries to two of its top players (Aaron Murphy and Issima Caldwell), and then Dathan Satchell was deemed academically ineligible.
At one point, the Crusaders started an all-freshmen backcourt, leaving many to wonder if the program’s state record league winning streak was in jeopardy.
It wasn’t.
With Grays filling every big moment, Modesto Christian ran its streak to 170 games.
“In a year when people thought we would lose because of the injuries and youth, he took it personal,” Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said. “He hit big shots when we needed it. Averaged five assists a game at the point when Mike (Pearson) went down with a foot injury. Basically, he did whatever we asked of him.”
The Crusaders went 14-0 in the MMC, earning the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed. Modesto Christian wasn’t eligible to win the championship.
That honor went to Beyer, which finished 11-3 and claimed its first league title in 12 years. Perry was the Patriots’ top performer, leading the league in scoring at 21.2 points.
“He’s hands-down the most talented player in the league,” said Beyer’s Kyle McKim, the MMC’s Coach of the Year. “Combine that with his clutch play and leadership, it’s hard to say anyone is more valuable than him.”
Perry set the program record for career 3-pointers with 77 and counting, but his MVP candidacy was defined by more than just his ability to dial up a 3. At only 6-foot, Perry turned himself into a slasher, finding points in the paint or from the free-throw line.
He also flourished in the nuances of the game – rebounding (3.1) and steals (1.2) – and shot 46 percent from the floor, including 39 percent from 3.
“He’s grown a ton over the years,” McKim said. “He understood we needed more from him this year besides shooting, and he worked incredibly hard to become an all-around player.”
Grays and Perry were joined on the first team by centers Esteban Martin of Modesto and Blake Evans of Gregori, guards Tyler Williams of Modesto Christian, Jaden Cobb of Beyer and Ryan Silva of Modesto, and versatile forward Wesley Williams-Burse of Enochs.
As the team’s top scorers, Martin and Silva guided the Panthers back to the postseason for the first time since 2008.
Martin earned his place on the first team over the final few weeks of the regular season. The 6-foot-6 senior scored in double figures in six of the last seven league games, including a season-high 26 in a victory over Enochs. He averaged 11.5 points.
Silva scored in double figures in 11 of the 14 league games, closing the season with an 11.4 average. He topped 20 four times.
Evans returned from an ankle injury that cost him his junior season. The 6-foot-6 center was the centerpiece of the MMC’s deepest frontcourt.
Williams and Williams-Burse were two of the most dynamic players in the MMC, and may have drawn MVP consideration had they been healthy all season.
Williams missed two games with a groin injury, but still enjoyed a breakout junior campaign. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks, and proved heroic in the Crusaders’ 58-57 victory over Beyer on Jan. 23.
Williams scored the game-winning points on a dunk and then blocked a Patriots’ 3-point attempt in the final seconds.
Williams-Burse averaged 20.2 points, 11 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals for the Eagles, despite sitting five games late in the season with the flu.
Cobb averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Patriots. Only 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, Cobb often used his speed and athleticism to finish on the break or in a crowded paint.
The second team showcased the conference’s depth at the guard position. Brandyn Waterford was the engine in Gregori’s balanced attack, while Beyer’s Ben Polack (10.5 points, 45 percent from 3) and Modesto Christian’s Michael Pearson (9.5 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals) were forces at both ends of the floor. Miko Sablan captained Downey from his point guard position.
Modesto Christian’s Gabe Murphy (11.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 blocks) was the lone frontcourt player named to the second team.
Beyer’s Dylan Weltmer (6.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks), Davis’ Andrew Williams, Downey’s Jairol Harris-Red, Enochs’ Brian Bell Jr. (six points), Gregori’s Tremayne Whatley, Johansen’s Alex Aguirre, Modesto’s Markus Brady (7.7 points) and Modesto Christian’s Chris Brown (5.3 points) were named honorable mentions.
Williams, Harris-Red, Whatley and Aguirre are all juniors.
There were no stats available for Gregori, Enochs, Davis and Johansen.
2016-17 All-MMC Boys Basketball
Coach of the Year: Kyle McKim, Beyer
MVPs: Darrian Grays, Modesto Christian; Brian Perry, Beyer.
First team
Jaden Cobb, Beyer
Wesley Williams-Burse, Enochs
Blake Evans, Gregori
Tyler Williams, Modesto Christian
Esteban Martin, Modesto
Ryan Silva, Modesto
Second team
Brandyn Waterford, Gregori
Michael Pearson, Modesto Christian
Ben Polack, Beyer
Mike Sablan, Downey
Gabe Murphy, Modesto Christian
Honorable mentions
Dylan Weltmer, Beyer
Andrew Williams, Davis
Jairol Harris-Red, Downey
Brian Bell Jr.. Enochs
Tremayne Whatley, Gregori
Alex Aguirre, Johansen
Markus Brady, Modesto
Chris Brown, Modesto Christian
