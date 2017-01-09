Streak in jeopardy? New No. 5 Modesto sizes up top-ranked Crusaders

With heavy graduation losses and fresh faces abound, many believe this could be the year the Modesto Christian boys basketball team’s record league winning streak could come to an end.
The count is up to a state-best 158 consecutive games, an impressive run of success that spans the Crusaders’ time in the Southern and Trans-Valley leagues and Modesto Metro Conference.
In that time, Modesto Christian has had three coaches (Gary Porter, Richard Midgley and now Brice Fantazia), risen to section Division I and regional Open Division supremacy, and witnessed two of its own gain employment with NBA franchises. Chuck Hayes works in the Denver Nuggets’ front office, while Midgley serves as a regional collegiate scout for the Atlanta Hawks.
That’s a lot of good fortune.
At the heart of all of that success, is the Crusaders’ consistency and utter domination in league play. Most recently, Modesto Metro Conference play.
Does that come to an end this season?
With nine underclassmen, including a freshman starting point guard (Michael Pearson), and a first-year coach (Brice Fantazia), the vultures are circling. The first to take its shot is also the newest member of The Bee’s All-District large-school top-5: Modesto.
The fifth-ranked Panthers have an intriguing starting five, but do they have the depth to knock off the best team in the Stanislaus District? We’ll find out Wednesday at Panther Palace.
Until then, here’s a closer look at this week’s large- and small-school polls, which take into consideration performance and potential, schedule and MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings (as of Jan. 8):
1. (1) Modesto Christian (7-5, 2-0): Darrian Grays set a program record with nine 3-pointers in about 20 minutes against Johansen. Two days later, the Crusaders made quick work of Davis. Running clocks could become the norm in Modesto Metro Conference play for Modesto Christian, whose toughest tests could come on the road at Modesto on Wednesday and Beyer on Jan. 23. Worth noting: the Crusaders, both boys and girls, aren’t eligible to win an MMC title, per a decision of MMC athletic directors, but they can earn the No. 1 playoff seed. MaxPreps: 33.
2. (2) Manteca (9-5, 2-0): The Buffaloes were tested during the first week of Valley Oak League play by Lathrop and Weston Ranch, and the road ahead isn’t much easier. Manteca, led by senior Tydus Verhoeven and junior Gino Campiotti, hosts Central Catholic Thursday. The Raiders are the defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champion and a VOL title contender, along with Manteca. The Buffaloes and Raiders have one common opponent this season: Beyer. The Buffaloes handled the Patriots on Dec. 23, while the Raiders struggled against Beyer’s press in a loss. MaxPreps: 17.
3. (3) Beyer (10-5, 2-0): The Patriots defeated Downey and Gregori to open MMC play, running their winning streak against Modesto City Schools teams to 23 consecutive games. Beyer’s last loss to an MCS program was Jan. 7, 2015, a 47-43 setback to Enochs. The two Sylvan Avenue rivals reconnect Tuesday at Enochs. Beyer, which has been led by Brian Perry, Ben Polack and Jaden Cobb, also welcomes Davis Thursday. Perry averaged 20 points in last week’s wins, while Polack (14.5) and Cobb (11) also scored in double figures. MaxPreps: 23.
4. (4) Central Catholic (11-2, 2-0): Central Catholic blew threw defending VOL champion Weston Ranch and then dispatched Junior Ballard and upstart Lathrop – all on the road – to solidify its place in the title race. The Raiders return home to the Mark Gallo Health and Fitness Center for just the second time this season Tuesday against Sierra, and then it’s back on the road for The Bee’s game of the week. Central Catholic will look to avenge a pair of losses to Manteca on Thursday at Winter Gym. Since starting the Holiday Hoop Classic with two losses, the Raiders have won four straight. MaxPreps: 8.
5. (nr) Modesto (7-6, 2-0): The Panthers jump into the top-5 with blowout wins at Davis and Downey, and Sierra’s stunning loss to East Union. The Timberwolves were beaten badly by the Lancers, 62-57, who earned strong consideration for the No. 5 slot. Ultimately, the Panthers received the nod based on their strength of schedule and potential. Modesto features an explosive backcourt (Markus Brady and Qimonni Myers) and enough height (6-foot-6 center Esteban Martin and 6-4 Paxton Sweeney) to give coach Pete Peterson balance. Their chemistry will be tested by Modesto Christian. MaxPreps: 68.
Others: East Union, Sierra, Ceres, Merced, El Capitan.
Small School
1. (1) Sonora (11-3, 2-0): The Wildcats posted convincing wins over Amador and Summerville to start Mother Lode League play. MaxPreps: 31.
2. (2) Ripon (12-4, 1-0): The Indians snapped a five-game home losing streak to Trans-Valley League rival Escalon. Next: at Hughson, Tuesday. MaxPreps: 38.
3. (3) Calaveras (13-2, 1-0): Beat Linden by 19 points in its MLL opener and should have no problems with Summerville and Amador this week. MaxPreps: 44.
4. (nr) Argonaut (13-2, 1-0): The Mustangs defeated Bret Harte in their MLL opener, and also own victories over 10-win Stagg and Ripon Christian, which fell out of the top-5. MaxPreps: 37.
5. (nr) Riverbank (8-7, 2-0): Behind 16 points from Derek Hernandez, the Bruins knocked off defending TVL champion Ripon Christian. MaxPreps: 107.
Others: Ripon Christian, Hughson, Orestimba, Hilmar, Bret Harte.
