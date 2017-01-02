MJC men, women open Big 8 season at home against Cosumnes River

There will be no gentle testing-of-the-water Big 8 Conference opener for the Modesto Junior College men’s basketball team.
The Pirates jump into the deep end against Cosumnes River, the two-time defending league champion, Tuesday night at 5:30 at MJC Gym. The women’s game follows at 7:30.
Cosumnes River (9-6) won’t feel the usual visiting-team unfamiliarity. The Hawks played three games at last month’s 79th MJC Tournament and reached the final before losing to Fresno.
Modesto (4-8) has lost its last six, though it was competitive in MJC tournament losses to Marin and Lassen. The game also will be Mike Girardi’s debut as MJC men’s coach. Girardi coaches both the MJC men and women this season. Last season under Paul Brogan, the Modesto men won their last four and finished 7-7 in conference and 13-13 overall.
Guard Jemeil King averages 19.3 points a game for the Pirates and forward Jordan Thornton has contributed 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds. Guard Jaron Dickson averages 11.2 points.
19.3 Points-per-game average by MJC’s Jemeil King
The Big 8 race should be competitive with Diablo Valley (12-3) carrying a seven-game winning streak after tournament titles at West Valley and Chabot. Santa Rosa is 9-5 and American River is 7-4. Only Modesto and Delta have dropped below .500.
The Modesto women (5-4) hope to show their improvement Tuesday night against 4-9 Cosumnes River. The Pirates went 0-14 in the Big 8 in 2016 and have won only three league games in the last three seasons.
Part of their struggles stem from the demanding Big 8. The league, once again, is loaded. Defending champion Sierra, 13-1, is ranked second in the state and has lost only to top-ranked East Los Angeles. Sierra, 13-3 Diablo Valley and 13-3 Delta have combined to win eight tournament titles before league.
Rashonne Founts tops all MJC scorers with 16.2 points, followed by Dayna Hansen with 10.1 points and 9.7 rebounds and Shealyn Craven with 9.9 points.
