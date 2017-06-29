Better off broken apart? What about it, America?

A comic book about the deadly serious matter of secession? Who’d a thunk it? But it’s happening. Black Mask Studios announced it will debut “CalExit” in July.
Maybe it’s not so surprising. The real-life CalExit is probably the most vital and viable secession movement in the nation. According to a Reuters poll in late January, right after Trump’s inauguration, a third of Californians support seceding. That’s a pretty remarkable number.
The reasons so many Californians support secession include fighting climate change, immigrant rights, gay rights, and a woman’s right to chose. These issues, where reasonable people should be able to disagree and discuss, have become instead flash points that further divide us. And both social media and traditional media give platforms to the most incendiary voices.
In the CalExit series – written by Matteo Pizzolo and illustrated by Amancay Nahuelpan – California leaves the union rather than be ruled by a tyrannical president. Hmmm, wonder who that might be based on?
In the comic book, the president orders the deportation of all immigrants. In response, California declares itself a sanctuary state. Rebellion ensues. In an attempt to regain control, the president declares martial law. Things escalate from there.
While comic books are usually thought of as pure entertainment, Pizzoli has another goal: “We’re looking to spark a dialogue with fans, press and retailers about what’s happening, both in the real world and in the fictional world of CalExit.”
The launch tour is titled CalExit: Comics Change The World. In addition, each issue of CalExit will include real-world info on grassroots organizing for the 2018 elections.
The basis for this organizing, advocacy and, yes, comic book is, of course, political. Our country is dangerously divided. Neither side is talking to the other, preferring to keep its base in a permanent state of rage by fanning the flames of its fears and prejudices. (And also, maybe not so co-incidently, keeping those online contributions flooding in.) The cacophony of angry voices seems to have drowned out the voices of reason and moderation.
Lincoln said it best: A house divided against itself cannot stand. These days the foundations of our democracy seem on wobbly ground.
Can we right ourselves? Can our leaders show some leadership and take concrete steps to initiate a dialogue between the inhabitants of our divided house? How about a White House Reconciliation Summit? How about a thousand town halls where right and left come together in search of common ground and mutual respect?
Or has it become a bridge too far? Is it time to start mulling the once unthinkable: Would we all be better off if California; as well as Cascadia (Oregon, Washington and British Columbia); the New England states plus New York; and the South, broke off and formed independent republics?
What would this newly reconfigured North America look like, politically and culturally? Would these new countries be allies or adversaries? Would we see migrations from one nation to another, based on political beliefs? These are fascinating questions with no easy answers. But it may be time to put them on the table.
While farfetched, this scenario seems less and less implausible with each passing day. And that’s bad news for all of us.
Lis Wiehl is a former prosecutor, CNN legal commentator, law-school professor and author of The Separatists and other books.
