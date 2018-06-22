Telling Denham, Harris about Lawrence Livermore pollution is vital

Recently, I was one of dozens of people who traveled to our nation’s capital for the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability’s (ANA) 30th Annual D.C. Days. Over a three-day period, I met with members of Congress and committee staff to discuss nuclear policies and budgets.
I was part of the Tri-Valley CAREs delegation from Tracy and Livermore. Others came from different parts of the country, but we all shared one thing: We live near a nuclear weapons facility that neglects the safety and well-being of nearby communities.
Being surrounded by other environmental advocates who were ready to resist these injustices empowered me to be confident and proud to represent my Central Valley community of Tracy. I informed Congressional offices including Rep. Jeff Denham and Sen. Kamala Harris about the polluting activities of Livermore Lab’s Site 300 near my home, especially its proposal to increase the size of outdoor toxic blasts.
I want to share that you can stand up for your community, too. As one of the younger participants in these meetings, I can assure you that if I can do it, so can you!
Valeria Salamanca, Tracy
