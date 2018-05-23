Proposition 68 is an investment in our environment and our health

Californians are divided on many political issues, but there is still plenty of common ground for us to stand on. The California Clean Water and Safe Parks Act, known as Proposition 68, will provide many benefits for all of us, regardless of our party affiliations. This general obligation bond is an investment of $4.1 billion for clean drinking water, safe parks, protection of fish and wildlife habitat, fire and flood protections and forest restoration.
In September 2017, this funding bill for multiple uses was passed as SB5, in a rare display of bipartisan support, and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown. Now it’s up to voters to decide if they want to support a bond issue that will fund the clean water and safe parks we all deserve.
Our Audubon chapter, in conjunction with Audubon California, strongly endorses the passage of this proposition for its protections of natural areas. But this proposition also does so much more good for our community. Please vote yes on Proposition 68 on June 5. That vote will be an affirmation not only for your own health and safety, but also for those same benefits to your children and grandchildren.
Salvatore Salerno, President, Stanislaus Audubon Society, Modesto
