Denham, Valadao would let new Farm Bill harm thousands of constituents

It’s tragic that thousands of people in the Central Valley – one of richest farm regions on the planet – go hungry. It’s even worse when our Valley’s Congressmen, David Valadao, R-Hanford and Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, are silent as Republicans craft the 2018 Farm Bill, making it harder to access the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (CalFresh in California).
The latest Agriculture statistics (2011) show Valadao’s district had almost 467,000 food stamp participants, and Denham’s had about 183,000. That’s higher usage than many entire states! CalFresh helps feed children, seniors, the disabled and working families – including farm workers.
The new bill would require adults who receive aid to find a job or attend job training for about 20 hours per week. Most CalFresh recipients can’t work because they’re children, seniors or disabled. Those who do work don’t earn enough to put food on the table. CalFresh is part of a public/private partnership that benefits local grocers as well as recipients. We call congressmen Denham and Valadao to stand up against the needless red tape and sabotage of a program that’s feeding thousands of their hungry constituents and has traditionally been supported by leaders on both sides of the aisle.
Noe Paramo, Modesto
