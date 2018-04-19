Keating and Berryhill put self-service ahead of public service

The absence of county supervisor candidates Janice Keating and Tom Berryhill was felt at the League of Women Voters Forum. Supervisor Terry Withrow’s said during the evening, “Decision to run for office, is it self giving or self serving?” A choice not to attend, falls under the latter.
June 5th, can we afford recycled candidates who don’t engage their constituency?
The aforementioned candidates have displayed the divisive politics of our time and the fiscal irresponsibility of career politicians. Keating brought divisive Ann Coulter to Stanislaus County. Coulter required public safety services, at taxpayer expense, most of whom could not afford to attend. No effort by Keating’s group to reimburse the taxpayers. Same scenario will occur when her partisan group brings former-Sherriff David Clarke to town.
Berryhill likely was not wanting to field questions about his record of impropriety. In 2014, Berryhill was fined $40,000 by Fair Political Practices Committee for diverting campaign funds, via the Stanislaus Republican Central Committee, which Keating now chairs. Double self service?
Choice is clear June 5th. Public service or self service?
Tomas Buantello, Modesto
