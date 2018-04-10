Prof. Guha Thakurta expanded our horizons to far beyond our own galaxy

The Modesto Area Partners in Science (MAPS) evening presentations is, unbelievably, free. Last Friday, the brilliant Prof. Raja Guha Thakurta of UC Santa Cruz shared, with clarity, astronomical discoveries with us. We zoomed in on an image of a single star only to discover it’s really a vast sea of stars – the Andromeda Galaxy (image made possible by the Hubble telescope). Throw in humorous explanations of how we are literally created from the dust of stars, descriptions of exciting new discoveries (e.g. gravity waves and simulations of galaxies crashing into one another), and so on and POOF – entertainment plus discovery in one. Thank you for taking the time to visit, Prof. Guha Thakurta.
Des Orsinelli, Ripon
