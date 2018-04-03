I know and admire both sheriff candidates, and I’m voting for Dirkse

I have served the citizens of Stanislaus County as a deputy sheriff for the past 21 years. I was a candidate for sheriff in the last election and have worked alongside both Jeff Dirkse and Juan Alanis. I respect and admire both of them and I know how difficult it can be to run for public office.
I have chosen to endorse Jeff Dirkse because I believe he has the best experience and leadership skills necessary to lead the department. It is no small thing that the vast majority of the peace officer associations in our county have recognized Jeff’s leadership and experience and are endorsing him as well.
They are not politicians. These associations are made up of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving our communities and keeping them safe. I would ask the voters to stand behind our local law enforcement and vote for Jeff Dirkse for Sheriff in June.
Tom Letras, Modesto
Comments