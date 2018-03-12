Dan Galt: Zwahlen has the heart for service, and a head for a better Congress

I fully support the candidacy of Sue Zwahlen to represent our area in the U.S. Congress. I believe that anyone who has worked with Sue, professionally or through her volunteer work on numerous city and county boards, knows Sue is highly passionate about service to others. While many know her because of her work as an ER nurse or as a member of the Modesto City Schools board, I know Sue for her outstanding work as a board member of both the Stanislaus Country Interfaith Council (SCIC) and InterFaith Ministries (IFM).
Sue epitomizes reconciliation through her firm stand for religious tolerance and by her compassionate heart in her work for “Feed Modesto” via the IFM. Given the current state of brokenness that characterizes the U.S. Congress, I believe Sue is uniquely qualified to restore some semblance of the necessary art of compromise that is currently missing in our national political system. Quite simply, Sue Zwahlen is the ideal candidate for a seat in the U.S. Congress.
Dan Galt, Modesto
