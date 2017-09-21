Bruce R. Frohman: Congressmen seldom have any impact on getting your benefits

Re “Denham helped me get benefits” (Letters, Sept. 16): A grateful Bee letter writer recently credited Rep. Jeff Denham for the quick approval of Social Security Disability benefits. In reality, a Congressman cannot affect the decision. Furthermore, if a person’s disability is severe enough, his claim will be approved in as little as 10 days! Credit the employees of the Social Security Administration for quick work, not Rep. Denham.
Rep. Denham does deserve credit for his loyal support of President Donald Trump’s agenda. Both politicians endorse policies that foment social unrest and degrade the environment for private profit. If Denham wants credit for doing something positive for his district, he should obtain federal funding for Caltrans to remove the toxic dirt in the 132 Freeway right of way near Emerald Avenue.
Let’s give credit where credit is due. To the disabled letter writer, please get well.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
