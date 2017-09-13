Robert Cole: Denham expedited my application for disability benefits

If you were to ask those who have applied for Social Security disability, you would most likely hear that their experience was less than positive. Unfortunately, I recently found myself needing this benefit.
Before applying, I contacted Rep. Jeff Denham’s office. On the day I submitted my application, Denham submitted a letter requesting an expedited review. Within two days I was contacted by the Social Security office who began my application process promptly. During the process, the Congressman’s office stayed in touch with the SS office. My application was approved in 35 days. Of course, my disability had to be approved according to federal requirements. Jeff Denham’s office helped the process move rapidly.
I am thankful for a Congressman who listens to the needs of his constituents and goes above and beyond to serve them. Upon completion of this process, Rep. Denham’s office urged me to inform any family, friends, acquaintances to reach out for help with anything the Congressman can do for them.
Thank you, Rep. Denham for caring for and serving the people! I also need to add that the local Social Security office was pleasant to work with.
Robert Cole, Modesto
Comments