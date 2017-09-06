Diana Doll: Earth’s atmosphere is more fragile than many know; we must protect it

The stormy 4.5 billion year evolution of Earth produced a planet congenial to a profusion of life. After humans multiplied and filled the earth, things took a turn for the worse. Native animals and plants were considered expendable, never mind their unique adaptations and utility. Wetlands and deltas were diminished. More recently, land and water have been besieged by over-fishing, poaching, pesticides and plastic.
The most serious insult has been to the troposphere. Our air and moisture layer is thin, mostly 6 to 7 miles. As industry, transportation, and other human enthusiasms grew, so also did air pollution. Heat-trapping gases have now eroded the mechanisms keeping nature in balance. The film “An Inconvenient Sequel,” produced by Al Gore, dramatically illustrates some of the destructive results. One bright hope is the Paris Climate Accord. Striking footage shows leaders across the globe acknowledging the crisis of climate change that our current president has shunned and is dismantling. This is environmental malfeasance of the worst kind.
The U.S. remains one of the world’s major polluters. Switching to clean energy is urgent. If it is a sacrifice causing some inconvenience and extra funds, this is what we do for our children. They will be most grateful.
Diana Doll, Modesto
