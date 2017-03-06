Bob LaNinfa: Must have been hard to resist applauding President Trump’s great ideas

I listened to President Donald Trump speak before a joint session of Congress. He looked presidential as he spoke about some ideas he has for this country. Ideas like investing in the infrastructure that will bring jobs to those who have been unemployed most of the last eight years. He wants to build up the military; he knows we can only have peace through strength.
He wants to cut back on some regulations that are making it hard for businesses to compete. President Trump has proven he knows how to build, he has been building all of his life and he’ll be sure to be “shovel ready” when he starts.
Democrats sat motionless as if they were hypnotized by President Trump as he spoke of the ideas he has to make this country great again. You have to give those Democrats credit for sticking together against the ideas, no matter how good they think they are. I could swear I saw members of the Ku Klux Klan in their white robes sitting side by side with the Democrat party. I must have been dreaming.
Bob LaNinfa, Modesto
