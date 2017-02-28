Laura Crocco Shaw: Local Republicans welcome virulent anti-Catholic as their speaker

Re “Coulter will speak to area GOP faithful” (Page 2B, Feb. 26): At the age of 95 I have seen much that causes me to shake my head in disbelief. The invitation by the Stanislaus County Republican Party to Ann Coulter to speak before the local committee currently tops my list of “You have got to be kidding me!”
Coulter’s vicious anti-Catholic tirade in September, 2015 was a painful reminder of how religious bigotry still permeates American society. Despite a history of Catholic sacrifice that has made America an outstanding country, the gentle reminders of our responsibilities as Christians by Pope Francis caused Coulter to unleash a tirade on Twitter that proves Catholic bigotry is not only alive but well, and apparently now sanctioned and approved by the Republican Central Committee.
Republicans in the Central Valley should be ashamed to attend any function that welcomes Ann Coulter.
As required by the religion she disparages, I have forgiven her insults. In fact, Catholic theology reminds me that her attack upon the Church founded by Jesus is evidence of its legitimacy. If we did not matter, Coulter would simply ignore us. Because we do, she finds it necessary to attack.
Father, forgive her ... she knows not what she does.
Laura Crocco Shaw, Modesto
