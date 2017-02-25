Polemicist Ann Coulter will speak to GOP faithful in Modesto

Ann Coulter, a conservative writer and polarizing cheerleader for President Donald Trump, will appear in Modesto on April 28 as a guest of the Stanislaus County Republican Party.
Coulter is expected to talk about her new book, “In Trump We Trust,” as keynote speaker for the party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser, with tickets ranging from $125 to $10,000. Security will handle protests, if any, said GOP Central Committee Chairman Jim DeMartini.
Paid protestors and out-of-town agitators – we’re not expecting any trouble, but we’ll handle it if it happens.
Jim DeMartini, chairman, GOP Central Committee of Stanislaus County
“We feel real fortunate to be able to get her,” said DeMartini, also a county supervisor. “She’s a little hard to get.”
Coulter, 55, writes newspaper columns and has written several national best-selling books attacking liberalism and supporting conservative policies. Her speaking fee is $25,000, DeMartini said.
“That was all covered by donations before we sold the first ticket,” he added. “(Further) ticket sales will cover our food and rent for the building, and we’ll make money on it.”
The local party has landed some big names in recent times, including former President Ronald Reagan’s son, Michael Reagan, in 2014, and Kris “Tanto” Paronto, a security figure in the Benghazi attack, at last year’s annual dinner. An affiliated club, Modesto Republican Women Federated, drew TV judge Jeanine Pirro in August and conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza in 2015.
DeMartini said, “(Coulter) has always been a strong supporter of Trump,” and will sign books after the April 28 event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
For details, call 209-765-5851 or email execdir@stanislausgop.org.
