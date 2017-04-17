Our View: Denham gets an overdue earful from angry constituents

Jeff Denham wasn’t the only politician on the stage Monday night in Denair, and he should be grateful for that.
More than 1,000 people traveled from Modesto, Tracy, Manteca and points in between to hear – or, more accurately, confront – their congressman. A few at least were there to get answers or show support. But most were there to express some pent-up anger and frustration.
They were angry about the Trump administration’s attack on the Affordable Care Act, its attack on efforts to fight climate change, Trump’s wall, his immigration policies, and even that Ann Coulter has been invited to Modesto to address the area’s Republicans. Predictably, those who brought these issues with them didn’t like Denham’s answers to their questions.
(Watch the Government Night discussion below)
Fortunately for Denham, he was joined on the stage by three popular elected officials – Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa, who acted as host; Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth, and newly elected Assemblyman Heath Flora. The occasion was the annual “Government Night” that Chiesa has hosted the past several years. Usually, it draws a few dozen people; Monday it drew standing-room only in a hall with 850 chairs. Sprinkled among them were TV cameras, a Politico reporter, a writer from the Wall Street Journal and others.
The residents of Denham’s district did not disappoint the assembled national media. They commandeered the meeting almost as soon as the introductions were complete. As soon as Denham was introduced, the catcalling, shouting and booing began. Many held up small signs – red for rejection, green for agreement – to express their opinions.
While the crowd was mostly polite to the other three elected officials (even calling for Soiseth to run for Denham’s seat), Denham was challenged at every turn – on energy, on Medicaid, on student loans and debt, on immigration reform and on investigating Donald Trump’s connections to Russia and the president’s refusal to divulge his income taxes.
In that regard, Denham was a stand-in for Trump.
The crowd was rowdy and at times rude, but Denham bears part of the responsibility for their anger. This meeting was long overdue. Unlike Rep. Tom McClintock in the neighboring 4th Congressional District, Denham had refused to meet with his constituents except in controlled, small events until Monday. If, like McClintock, he had met earlier with his constituents some of the anger might have dissipated. Or at least their questions could have been answered.
That 1,000 people came out on a drizzly Monday night six months after the election should deliver a forceful message to the three-term Congressman. For Jeff Denham to truly hear and comprehend that message, he should meet with his constituents more frequently. Or, he can endure more meetings like the one in Denair.
