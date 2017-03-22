Will Denham protect his voters or pals?

We have little doubt how Rep. Jeff Denham will vote on the American Health Care Act when it comes to the House floor, most likely today. He’s told the Los Angeles Times he’s undecided, but we’re betting he’s a solid yes.
His staff told reporter Ken Carlson they’d let us know how Denham votes Thursday, after the votes are counted.
Why are we so confident in Denham’s position, considering he no longer personally speaks to The Bee’s editorial board? Because Jeff Denham is nothing if not loyal.
He’s loyal to House Speaker Paul Ryan, who authored the fatally flawed AHCA; after all, Ryan came to Modesto to campaign for Denham last year.
He’s loyal to Donald Trump, who is trying to close the deal in getting this bill passed – though it clearly fails to make good on his promises to those who voted for him and will cost many of them more money and some of them their health. Denham represents a district that is more than 40 percent Latino, with whom Trump is wildly unpopular, yet Denham stuck by Trump’s side during the presidential campaign. Denham won’t renege on that loyalty now.
If he votes yes, Denham’s loyalty is misplaced. His loyalty should be to his constituents, not political pals.
We’re not suggesting the Affordable Care Act – Obamacare, if you prefer – is perfect. Insurance companies have abandoned many rural communities, including some in California, leaving only one, often inadequate, option. Premiums are rising far more rapidly than expected. It must be fixed.
But voting for Ryancare (or Trumpcare, if you prefer) will instead harm tens of thousands of people in Denham’s district; they will either drop or be deprived of their insurance. It will cost an estimated 7,000 jobs across Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.
It’s also likely to drive up costs for those who still have insurance. Under Obamacare, hospitals were able to recover a substantial share of their costs for treating indigent patients. As the ACA is repealed, hospitals will be forced to pass unrecoverable costs along to patients who can afford to pay.
Ryancare will keep two of the most popular provisions of Obamacare. Adult children can remain their parents’ policies until age 26. That’s the easy one. Those with so-called pre-existing conditions – people the insurance companies know are sick and, in the years before Obamacare, refused to insure – will have “access” to insurance through high-risk pools. Though the pools will be subsidized, the insurance will likely beyond their reach in cost.
There will be impacts on Medicaid, which insures 74 million young, elderly, poor and disabled Americans. Under Ryancare, states would be given a capped amount – decreasing over time – for each recipient. Ken Carlson reported Wednesday that 14 million California children and adults who rely on Medi-Cal – our state’s Medicaid-funded program – will be in jeopardy.
After making all these changes, what will we get in return? Well, those in the middle class will see higher tax credits, at least for awhile. Retirees and the elderly likely will see premiums rise and coverage fall. But the wealthy are going to get enormous, really huge, tax breaks – more than $500 billion back in their collective pockets.
This bill is atrocious. That’s why the AARP, the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association and virtually everyone in the medical field have slammed it.
Jeff Denham shouldn’t vote for it. We’re hoping he won’t, but betting he will.
Comments