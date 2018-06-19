Turlock police detectives investigating suspicious death

Turlock police are investigating a suspicious death on the 100 block of Almond Avenue.
About 11:30 a.m., a call came in reporting that a person was dead in a home in the neighborhood, said Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman. Officers arrived and confirmed the death of an adult male, he said.
Detectives remained on scene mid-afternoon Tuesday and are investigating the death as suspicious, Holeman said. It's as yet unknown whether the man lived in the home in which he was found.
There was no immediate information on cause of death, Holeman said, or whether the death is a homicide.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department helicopter will be over the scene Tuesday afternoon to help document it from above, not to search for any responsible person, Holeman said.
We'll have more information as it's available.
