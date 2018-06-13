Turlock shooting took an 'amazing young man,' loved ones say in online appeal

Family and friends identified the 17-year-old fatally shot in downtown Turlock on Monday as Richard Lee Short III.
A gofundme page Wednesday asked for donations to help with funeral expenses for Short, a northwest Turlock resident also known as Bubba.
The Turlock Police Department has not identified the victim in the shooting, which was reported at 7:36 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of Mitchell Avenue. No information about possible suspects has been released.
Longtime girlfriend Marium Renee talked about Short at his home near Monte Vista Avenue and Crowell Road on Wednesday afternoon. She said he had been thinking about joining the military or working as a barber.
"He's always been driven to do the most that he could, and he loved everybody," she said. "... He was the funniest person ever. He could make anybody laugh. He could make anybody's day without even trying."
The author of the gofundme page said it was written on behalf of his parents and sisters.
"Richard Lee Short III was too young to die," the page said. "Murdered. Our baby was only 17 years old, and growing every day into an amazing young man."
A Facebook page indicates that Short attended Turlock High School.
Loved ones are planning fundraising car washes at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday in the parking lot of Wendy's at Geer and Tuolumne roads.
A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night in Short's honor, according to the gofundme page.
"The turnout was more than we could have imagined, a representation of just how loved he was ... Richard could do anything he put his mind to. From football to rapping, he gave it his all. "
A police news release said officers and then paramedics performed CPR on the victim at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Bee photographer Andy Alfaro contributed to this report.
