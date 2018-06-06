The wheels, and tacos, on the bus have stopped; Turlock's Taco Bus catches fire

Turlock's popular Taco Bus caught fire Saturday morning, a week after its new owners reopened the mobile restaurant.
Turlock Fire responded to a call for a vehicle fire at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday at the the 500 block of N. Tully Road. When crews arrived they saw smoke and fire coming from the engine compartment of the converted school bus.
Taco Bus owner Karen Moccia bought the food truck from its former owner about two months ago and only recently had it back on the road after completing some repairs and finalizing permitting. She was driving the bus on the way to its regular location at 35 West Canal Drive when she noticed smoke and then fire underneath the engine compartment.
Turlock Fire Cpt. Kevin Tidwell said two engines, a truck and battalion chief responded to the blaze. North Tully Road near Canal Drive was closed for about an hour as firefighters knocked back the blaze and investigated the damage. No one was injured, but the bus had to be towed away for repairs.
The bus, which has been renamed Tequila's Taco Bus from its original name Viva Taco Bus, has been on the road for at least 10 years. The inside is a mobile taqueria with seating and a kitchen.
Moccia said she does not know long repairs will take, and the bus will be closed until they are completed.
