Community helped Turlock girl get a diabetes service dog. Now she's paying it forward

Paws For Peyton Ellie Hart of Turlock, CA along with her mom Emily Hart spearheaded a walkathon to raise money to get a service dog for Peyton Bruce, a 10-year-old with Type 1 diabetes Sunday May 13, 2018 morning at Pitman High School. Marty Bicek ×

