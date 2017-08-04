He called 911 to report he was chased and his bike stolen. So why was he arrested?

A man suspected of stealing a 14-year-old boy’s bicycle in Turlock was arrested Thursday evening after calling 911 to report he was being chased by a man who turned out to be the boy’s father.
The boy and his father went to the Turlock Police Department on Thursday afternoon to report the suspect stole the bicycle at a convenience store in the 900 block of Lander Avenue, said Sgt. Russ Holeman.
The boy had left his bicycle in front of the store and when he came out he found the suspect, 36-year-old Jose Angel Flores, near the bike. Holeman said the boy confronted Flores, who responded by allegedly punching the boy in the throat then leaving with the bicycle.
After speaking to police, the boy and his father went out looking for the suspect and bicycle. At about 6:30 p.m. they spotted them in the 100 block of North Tully Avenue, Holeman said.
They followed Flores in their vehicle. He became scared, ditched the bicycle and ran to a nearby house where he asked the residents to call 911 because he was being chased by two males in a black vehicle, Holeman said.
When officers arrived, Flores told them the two men assaulted him and stole his bicycle.
Officers found the black vehicle nearby, pulled it over and found the bicycle in the trunk. But it wasn’t long before they figured out that the suspects were actually the victims and that they had reported the theft earlier in the day.
Lopez was arrested on suspicion of robbery and child endangerment.
