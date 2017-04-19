facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally Pause 0:17 Raw video: Injury wreck in Turlock 2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection 2:01 An experience beyond just a haircut at Modesto's Erin Milan Salon & Spa 1:03 Simulation of potential roundabout for North County Corridor 1:49 Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 1:37 Turlock Fire unveils engines packed with firefighter know-how 1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized 0:34 Semi enters roundabout Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Turlock Fire will dedicate two new engines designed from stem to stern to organize the gear and serve the needs of today's firefighters, a design that drew attention from fire departments from Colorado to Santa Cruz. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com) naustin@modbee.com